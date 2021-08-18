Southaven is planning to re-open its farmer’s market.
That was just one of the ideas that Mayor Darren Musselwhite heard from residents during his re-election campaign that he hopes to take action on soon.
Musselwhite told the Board of Alderman at the August 17 meeting that he heard several good ideas during election season that the city can easily implement that all residents will be able to enjoy.
“As a public servant and elected official, my ears are always open,” Musselwhite said. “Everything we hear is not always a good suggestion. But we owe it to everyone to listen. So I have listened to a lot of things and we are going to do some things that I would consider they’re not expensive. They’re smaller. But they mean a lot to some people. So if they mean a lot to one person, they mean a lot to me.”
The first thing will be to re-open the farmer’s market at the corner of Highway 51 and Main Street.
“Y’all know we have a structure that has been there many years thats next to our fire station No. 1,” Musselwhite said. “There is a long history on why we stopped doing it. There were some problems four or five years ago. Bottom line is, we are going to work past those problems. We are going to get it open. I think it would be fun. A lot of people love that.”
Musselwhite said the city is also going to act on another suggestion to host outdoor movies in the park.
“They like to set up a screen outdoors and do outdoor movies,” Musselwhite said. “What we are going to do is we are going to start a program called Summer Movies at Saucier Park. The park right behind city hall is a good location for that. We have the beautiful lake. Its got a trail around it and plenty of room for people to have a picnic or set up a blanket. So we are going to start that.”
Musselwhite said he is open to more ideas, but those are two things that are fairly simple to do.
“And we will continue to do things like that and hope that adds some value to the lives of some of our people,” Musselwhite said.
In other business, Musselwhite said the Election Commission has agreed to move the polling location in Ward 5 to the Bank Plus Sports Center on Pine Tar Alley in Snowden Grove Park.
“We had a little bit of a nightmare going on during the June 8 municipal election,” Musselwhite said. “There were a lot of things going on at our voting location at the Fire Station at Getwell and May Boulevard. It was heavy rain that day. We had a lot of calls come out of the fire station. We have the bridge under construction. It was pretty much a nightmare to say the least. The good news is, that’s been changed.”
Musselwhite said the city could not change the location mid-year because it would have caused confusion for voters.
“But we went ahead and got a quick start on this,” Musselwhite said. “(City Clerk) Andrea (Mullen) reached out to them and let them know we wanted to change that to our Bank Plus sports building which has much more parking. It’s out of all the crowd and traffic mess.”
