Southaven Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss a trio of possible new ordinances. The proposed new laws address the issues of whether the city should allow golf carts on residential streets, the need for a nuisance property law to crack down on rental property owners, and whether to allow temporary storage bins to be used at businesses.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city held a similar meeting last year and that the proposed ordinance changes cover some very serious issues.
“We had a few other things that have come up this year that need to be looked at,” Musselwhite said.
The first issue involves golf carts on city streets. Musselwhite said the state legislature passed a law that gives cities the discretion to allow golf carts on public roads.
“It is kind of interesting that they did that,” Musselwhite said. “I don’t know what the motivation was. But it is available. I’m not sure we want to do that, but we need to talk about it.”
Musselwhite said while he likes the concept of allowing people to ride around in golf carts in their neighborhoods, he has some safety concerns over younger, unlicensed drivers.
“I know people love to be able to drive around certain neighborhoods in a golf cart,” Musselwhite said. “I can tell you from witnessing it myself that it can be very dangerous. We need to talk about it to see if there is a way we can craft an ordinance to allow some citizens to enjoy that in the appropriate locations without jeopardizing the safety of young people.”
The second proposed ordinance would give the city the power to declare a rental property a nuisance and hold owners accountable for multiple crimes committed at their property.
Musselwhite said the ordinance is important because more and more homes are being bought as rental property, and the city needs a way to be able to keep track of complaints at nuisance properties.
“What we have found is that specifically with some rental properties there is poor oversight and poor vetting of who is living in that home,” Musselwhite said. “We believe that if a property owner is convicted of three crimes or code violations within a nine month period, we think that is an indicator there is a problem there.”
Musselwhite said while the people in the home committing the crimes will be held accountable in a court of law, the city should have some recourse to hold the owner accountable as well.
“I think a nuisance property ordinance is a great step forward to helping us reduce crime and control crime in our city,” Musselwhite said. “We have to think outside the box and be more proactive on some things. We already do that in our police department with technology, but we also have to do our part with our ordinances as well.”
The final ordinance Musselwhite would like the Board to address is whether or not to allow businesses to be able to use temporary storage containers. Musselwhite said a lot of businesses have started using temporary storage containers to store inventory and other materials because COVID has disrupted the supply chain.
Southaven currently has an ordinance which prohibits the use of those containers, but Musselwhite said the city may want to take another look at it.
“I’m not advocating one way or the other,” Musselwhite said. “If there is a way we can come to a sensible compromise to allow this to be used, I would be all for that.”
Musselwhite said he would not be in favor of doing away with the current law entirely because that could lead to having storage containers in parking lots all over the city, which would destroy the look of the city.
“My suggestion is that we look at possibly seeing if there is a way to allow some of that temporarily, or maybe even allow it to be on the property if it is not visible form the road,” Musselwhite said.
The board will meet at 10:00 a.m. at City Hall on Thursday to discuss the possible changes.
