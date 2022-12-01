Southaven will be expanding its utilities operations into two former Energy buildings which the city has acquired.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced in his Facebook blog this week that the city recently purchased the two buildings at the corner of Highway 51 and Dorchester Drive which were used by Entergy since 1973 and will move its entire utilities operations there.
“These two buildings were idea for much-needed expansion for our utilities operation,” Musselwhite said.
Energy opened a new $16.6 million, 38,457 square foot customer service center on Highway 51 in Nesbit in October to service customers in DeSoto County.
Musselwhite said the Water Department currently located on Pepper Chase Drive will move to the new property, which will give them more space to handle the growing needs in both the city’s Public Works and Utilities operation.
“Combined with past and pending renovations to City Hall, Police Headquarters and West Precinct, and our Municipal Court, this current investment and renovation will further revitalize and solidify the heart of our original city as home to vital city operations for many years to come,” Musselwhite said.
