Southaven may start charging rental property owners a business fee and create a registry of where rental houses are located.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said he recently met with county officials, the mayors of Horn Lake, Olive Branch and Hernando, and city attorneys to discuss possible ideas on how to curb the problem of the growing number of rental homes in DeSoto County.
“We were all throwing ideas around to try and come up with something that will address what is a nationwide problem.”
Musselwhite said the problem presents some challenges because investors nationwide are buying up single-family homes in large blocks and turning them in to rental property which the city can’t control.
In neighboring Shelby County, investors have purchased more than 7,000 single-family homes in the past two years. Musselwhite said about 35 percent of Southaven’s 18,000 homes are rentals.
“It’s a serious problem but if you think about it, it is very complicated for a city to change that,” Musselwhite said. “Obviously we know it is detrimental. We’re not the only city in America that knows that. But put yourself in that situation. When one guy is going to give you 20 percent more than the other, do you want your government telling you who you can sell your house to? That’s where the challenge is.”
Musselwhite said it is a statistical fact that non-owner occupied properties have more maintenance issues, more problems with curbside appearance, and create more crime.
While a rental property ordinance wouldn’t solve the first problem, creating a rental home registry could help the city keep track of which homes are rentals and open them up to inspections and the city’s property maintenance code.
“Having a way to know who they are, where they are does have some value,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said the city could charge a $100 or $200 business permit fee on each rental property. That money would then be used to hire more code enforcement officers to inspect rental properties to make sure they are being properly maintained and are not bringing down property values or causing more crime.
A $100 fee would generate about $630,000 a year and a $200 fee would bring in about $1.26 million based on 6,300 rental units.
“It just comes down to do we want to be the first one that does this?” Musselwhite said. “If we do that, it will take more administration to keep up with that and manage that. There is going to be some work involved managing that. I still say there is some value to a rental property ordinance.”
Alderman-at-Large George Payne asked Musselwhite what the other cities’ thoughts were about a rental property ordinance.
“What was the temperature of the other cities,” Payne said.
Musselwhite said the other cities all recognize rental properties are a problem and that it is time to do something about it.
“I can tell you the overwhelming majority thinks that we need to do something,” Musselwhite said. “It is a problem in our cities. We felt there was some value in all the cities doing the same thing and being consistent throughout the county.”
Payne agreed that the sharp rise in rental properties is a concern among residents.
“I think it is an issue,” Payne said. “Not that social media is a barometer of events, but it is definitely picking up steam. People not only are realizing and understanding and are upset over the fact that rental properties help deteriorate property values, but also that new homebuyers can’t afford a house any more. They can’t afford some of the rents. It’s insane.”
Ward 4 Alderman Joel Gallagher said he is in favor of enacting a rental property ordinance.
“I am extremely aggressive on this,” Gallagher said. “I think it is the number one issue facing our city. I am ready. I can’t tell you the number of people who have bid on houses only to lose them to these companies.”
Ward 6 Alderman Raymond Flores agreed.
“If we don’t do something now, it is only going to get worse,” Flores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.