With the retirement of Chris Wilson as chief administrative officer of Southaven, city officials have opted to not fill the position in the near future.
The Board of Aldermen voted at its April 20 meeting to amend the ordinance requiring the city to operate with a CAO and to instead allow the mayor and aldermen discretion whether to hire a person to fill the job or leave it vacant.
“Nothing is changing other than you are revising it to have discretion by the board, and also taking out language that the CAO can hire and fire, because under state law only the Board can do that,” said City Attorney Nick Manley.
The CAO is an appointed position that directs and supervises personnel in all city departments and performs other administrative duties delegated by the mayor and board of aldermen.
Wilson has served as the city’s city administrator/CAO since 1997 and will retire on May 1.
Ward 2 Alderman Charlie Hoots said he would like to see the position get filled because the city is still growing and the CAO position handles a lot of duties.
“I think it is a good thing for the city,” Hoots said.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite pointed out that the change to the ordinance doesn’t prevent the city from hiring another CAO, and added that he agrees that at some future time the city will need to fill that position.
“I think you are exactly right,” Musselwhite said. “As we grow, the responsibility will require that. Obviously we want to be efficient with tax dollars as much as possible.”
Mussellwhite said the city administration is already an extremely lean operation in terms of the number of employees, and that not filling the CAO position if it isn’t needed right now will save the city money.
He believes it would be better to hire a new designated human resources director, realign and assign finance functions to the current finance director, and have him assume all administrative supervisory responsibilities - which he already performs, but was assisted by the CAO.
“It’s all about organization and efficiency,” Musselwhite said.
“We have some positions that are key that I think should be filled before that. And it’s not something we are getting rid of. We still have the discretion to add that when the time is right.”
