Southaven officials will discuss an ordinance that would allow golf carts to be driven on certain city streets.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite brought the issue up to the Board of Aldermen last September to think about, but shelved it to give the city time to study the law and work out the details.
Musselwhite said he likes the idea of allowing residents to be able to ride around in golf carts and that it will add to the quality of life in Southaven.
“There are a lot of hoops that we have to jump through that puts a lot of burden on the city,” Musselwhite said. “So that is why we delayed it. We definitely need to do it. We feel like this is a simple thing that could add more quality of life to our citizens and want to take advantage of it.”
The Mississippi legislature enacted a law in 2021 giving cities the discretion to pass an ordinance allowing for the operation of golf carts and low-speed vehicles on public streets. Similar laws have passed in Pass Christian, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Waveband, Long Beach, and Diamondhead.
Under the proposed ordinance, golf cart owners must have a valid driver’s license, proof of liability insurance, and register the golf cart with the city. Owners will also need to have the city inspect their golf carts to make sure they have the necessary safety features to operate on the the road. In Mississippi, golf carts must be equipped with a parking brake, headlights, brake lights, seat belts, and turn signals.
The city will charge a $25 fee and issue a decal issued which must be displayed on the fender. The city will also provide a map of stress showing where golf carts may be operated.
Golf carts will be allowed to travel on streets that have a 25 mile an hour speed limit or less, and may only cross at controlled intersections that have a pedestrian crosswalk.
“Based on Chief Moore’s recommendation, we agreed the easiest and most practical way would be to say golf carts are allowed on city streets that have a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or less,” Musselwhite said. “If you do it that way, you don’t get in to ‘well, this subdivision can have them and this one can’t.’ It just becomes a nightmare if you begin policing that.”
A first offense violation would carry a warning. Second offenses will carry a $25 fine.
Musselwhite said there are many neighborhoods and park streets with speed limits of 25 miles an hour or less that golf cart owners will be able to drive on.
“I wouldn’t say we have a large amount of golf cart users,” Musselwhite said. “But we have some neighborhoods that are designed in a way that is conducive to golf cart usage. There is also a demand for these in our parks. It’s just a fun thing for some that can be harmless if done right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.