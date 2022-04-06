To critics who decried its cost, it’s a bridge to nowhere.
But to Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, the Snowden pedestrian bridge will not only be a source of local pride that will beautify one of the city’s major entrances, but it will also link commerce on both sides of Getwell Road and complete the first-ever walkable entertainment district in the city’s history.
“Any time you bring change, there are some who don’t understand why,” Musselwhite said. “During my time as mayor I’ve tried to bring positive changes to Southaven that I’ve seen in other parts of the country that have never existed before. The May Blvd. pedestrian bridge is one of those things.”
The city will officially cut the ribbon on the pedestrian bridge on April 14 at 10:30 a.m. and open it to foot traffic.
The $1.9 million bridge was designed by UrbanArch Associates and is based on similar pedestrian bridges at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, University of Missouri in Columbia, and one in Foley, Alabama.
Last August, contractors hoisted the steel bridge span high above the intersection of Getwell and May Blvd. and bolted it to the elevator towers.
The official opening was delayed though due to supply chain issues caused by the global COVID 19 pandemic. Contractors had to wait on heat sensors and were unable to finish the rooftops on the elevators until the sensors could be installed.
“For those of you who wondered, wow, it took a long time to get this done, it’s not unlike anything else going on in our country right now,” Musselwhite said. “Supply chain issues affected it like everything else. It’s been a serious challenge to our contractor. Murphy & Sons, Inc. has done a great job dealing with the challenges in getting us here.”
Musselwhite said the pedestrian bridge is an investment that will pay dividends many times over for the city. He pointed to a number of reasons why the city built the bridge.
Musselwhite said the bridge addresses a major safety issue by adding a needed traffic signal to handle the increased vehicular traffic, and creates a safe crossing spot for concertgoers, baseball teams, and visitors to come and go to the businesses and restaurants at Silo Square.
He said the bridge will also create the longest pedestrian trail in DeSoto County by connecting the city’s multi-use trails in Snowden Grove and from Central Park along Tchulahoma. May Blvd. will also have a trail from Tchulahoma to Getwell. From there, bike and pedestrian lanes from Central Park westward will allow travel all the way to Airways from Baptist Memorial-DeSoto Hospital to Malone Road.
Lastly, Musselwhite said the bridge will also be an iconic landmark and the site of many marriage proposals, prom photos, graduation photos, and a backdrop for many other memorable moments.
Musselwhite said the ribbon cutting will be an exciting day for Southaven.
“I’m very proud of this project and its grand opening will be a special day for Southaven,” Musselwhite said. “Let’s cut the ribbon, cross it, and let the good times roll.”
