Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite is putting garbage haulers and vehicles with uncovered loads on notice to stop littering Southaven.
“I am giving a courtesy announcement to all sanitation drivers that from this day forward, if you don’t properly cover your truck, I promise you we are about to get deep into your pockets because we are about to step up enforcement of that and solve this problem,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said for years he was puzzled by where all the litter was coming from along certain roadways in the city until he personally witnessed garbage flying off a garbage truck.
“I’ve witnessed this with my own two eyes where trucks are not properly covered and trash blows out of the truck and dumps all over the street and the wind blows it all over the place,” Musselwhite said. “It just makes our city look bad.”
Roadside litter is an especially egregious problem along Stateline Road, Getwell Road, Star Landing Road, and Highway 51.
Musselwhite said most of the litter is coming from uncovered loads and garbage trucks passing through Southaven on their way to the landfill in Memphis at Pleasant Hill Road and Holmes Road.
“We believe a lot of trucks are coming through Southaven to get there,” Musselwhite said. “We feel like we are catching the wrath of the litter that is blowing off these trucks.
Musselwhite said the city spends a lot of money on beautification efforts of its medians and roadsides to make the city look more attractive to let litter from uncovered loads spoil the city’s appearance.
“We have increased the city’s budget tremendously by cutting more frequently, by having a manicured contract where we go into certain high profile areas and we dress those up to make our city look better,” Musselwhite said. “But with all the money we have invested in that, we’ve struggled over the years with a problem knowing there is littering on the highways. It’s not your typical ‘somebody left a cup in the back of a pick up truck and it blew onto the side of the road.’ It’s not that.”
Southaven does have an ordinance in place that prohibits littering and uncovered loads and Musselwhite said he will be instructing law enforcement to start cracking down.
“Our police department has been very responsive,” Musselwhite said. “We are going to have details set up ing certain areas and high problem areas. We are going to solve this problem.”
