Southaven took no action on a proposed rental property ordinance, but may schedule a workshop in the future to discuss more options.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite told the Board of Aldermen that he doesn’t believe creating a registry of rental properties and charging a license fee for each rental home will deter the problem of large block investors from buying up homes and turning them into rentals.
“I’ve never recommend an ordinance that I don’t think will solve the problem,” Musselwhite said. “We talked about having a licensing fee, but you can’t just add a fee because you want to discourage a block investor in California or Illinois from buying up a bunch of homes in Southaven. You can’t do that. I don’t think it will discourage anyone from buying rental houses if you make them sign up for a registry.”
Southaven, like many other cities across the country, is seeing more and more single family homes being purchased in large blocks by out of state corporations and investors who are turning them into rental property. About 35 percent of Southaven’s 18,000 homes are rentals.
Non-owner occupied homes also have more maintenance issues, more problems with curbside appearance, and more crime associated with them.
The city has been dealing with problems with rental homes for about nine years and talking about enacting a rental property ordinance for the last several months.
Musselwhite said while he isn’t making light of the problem, he pointed out that creating a property registry would also put an extra burden on city personnel.
“The workload they have now is without a rental property ordinance,” Musselwhite said. “If we have a rental code ordinance, we will definitely have to hire more code enforcement officers.”
Musselwhite said he believes the city can accomplish many of the same goals just by enforcing the property maintenance code which it passed in 2015. The ordinance already gives the city the ability to track properties where there have been repeated violations or police calls.
“This is what that is for, so we can track it if there is a number of crimes or combination of crimes or code enforcement violations, then it would put them in violation of the property maintenance ordinance,” Musselwhite said.
Ward 2 Alderman Charlie Hoots said charging a $200 fee per house and creating a database would be a good first step in trying to solve the problem.
“I’d like to see us do something,” Hoots said. “It is a concern of a lot of people and they are asking for it. To me, having a registry would be a great value. I’d like to see us go ahead and implement it. We’re this close. I think it will help.”
Ward 6 Alderman Raymond Flores agreed with Musselwhite that a fee isn’t going to deter anyone from buying rental property. Flores said he would rather see stricter enforcement of the property maintenance ordinance.
“A fee is not going to solve the problem,” Flores said. “Putting some teeth into the property maintenance ordinance might be a start.”
Flores said passing an ordinance that they know won’t work isn’t the answer.
“I think we need to sit down and talk about it,” Flores said. “Taking action knowing it’s not going to solve the problem is useless.”
Musselwhite told the board that he would schedule a special meeting to give them more time to come up with a solution.
“We can schedule a special workshop to talk about that,” Musselwhite said.
