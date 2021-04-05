Isabella Gandy of Southaven garnered two Silver Keys and two Honorable Mentions in the Regional Scholastic Art Competition.
The competition, hosted by The Mississippi Museum of Art, showcased the works of young artists who received American Visions and Gold and Silver Keys, through March 21 at the museum, according to Jennifer Jackson, coordinator of school advancement at the Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA).
The exhibition was part of the museum’s Scholastic Art Awards Competition.
MSA is set to host round two of the Regional Scholastic Art Competition for the 21-22 school year.
High school tenth graders can apply online for the competition and school admission by April 16 at www.msabrookhaven.org.
The MSA is a public statewide eleventh and twelfth grade residential high school in Brookhaven, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.