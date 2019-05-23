A man is in custody accused of stealing a Southaven Police Department squad car and taking it into Memphis, where he was later captured.
According to Southaven department information, Michael Larson, age 37 of Memphis, was stopped in the area of Booneville Drive Wednesday around 12 noon by officers sent there on a narcotics complaint.
Officers stopped Larson during the investigation into the complaint and learned he was being sought by the Horn Lake Police Department on another warrant.
Larson was detained, handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car as a result.
However, Larson was somehow able to take possession of the car and sped off, leading other officers to follow him on a chase that led into Memphis, where he was stopped and apprehended by Memphis Police officers.
Southaven authorities say their investigation in continuing into the incident and Larson is currently charged with taking a motor vehicle.
They add more charged will be filed at a later time.
Thursday morning, Larson was listed as being held in Shelby County on several charges.
Those charges include theft of property between $10,000-$60,000 and resisting official detention.
A Friday, May 24 court date in Memphis has been set.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
