Southaven Police report they are looking into an incident at an apartment complex that resulted in the wounding of a man.
Officers responded to the Apartments on Dorchester Drive about 8:45 p.m. Thursday night. They found a person who police said had been "grazed" by a gunshot bullet to his arm.
According to police, a suspect is being sought in connection to the incident. The suspect is described as a black male, six-feet in height with a medium build.
The suspect was wearing black clothes, a black bandanna and was armed with a small black handgun.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and the investigation is continuing.
Police remind readers who might have information about the case they should call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or DeSoto County Crimestoppers at 662-429-TIPS.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.