Southaven ended 2021 on a high note posting big gains in the number of new jobs, business, and building permits.
The city issued 425 new business permits in 2021 up from 313 in 202, and 251 in 2019.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the numbers were extremely positive and continue to reinforce the city’s booming economy.
“That’s incredible,” Musselwhite said. “You can see a tremendous growth trend.”
Along with those numbers, the city also added 1,956 new jobs, which was up from 729 in 2020.
New residential building permits also posted its largest gains since 2007. The city issued 568 new residential permits in 2021, up from 474 in 2020, and 358 in 2019.
“Obviously it’s clear that the residential housing market is thriving in Southaven,” Musselwhite said. “Thats a great thing.”
The city also had 19 commercial permits for a combined total of 587 new building permits in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.