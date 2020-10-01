A U.S. District Court judge has denied a motion to dismiss the case against the city of Southaven and several officers in connection to the shooting of Ismael Lopez.
In 2017, Southaven Police officers Samuel Maze and Zachary Durdenmistakenly went to Lopez’s home while trying to serve a domestic violence warrant.
What happened during the following altercation is in dispute, but it ended with Lopez dead from a gunshot to the back of the head.
The three officers involved said that Lopez pointed a rifle at them through the door and his dog charged them. Lopez’s wife, Claudia Linares, disputes the officers’ statement.
In response to a wrongful death suit filed by Linares against the city of Southaven, the city argued that Lopez’s Fourth Amendment rights against improper searches and seizures were not violated because his undocumented status meant he was not protected by the U.S. Constitution.
The city has 30 days to appeal this decision, and it is currently unclear how the suit will proceed.
In July of 2018, a grand jury did not indict the officers involved in Lopez’s death.
The FBI began an investigation into a federal civil rights complaint against Southaven Police, but the department said in an October 2018 letter that it would decline further action because “it has been determined that a violation of Lopez’s federal civil rights could not be successfully prosecuted beyond a reasonable doubt in a federal district court.”
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
