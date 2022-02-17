Southaven Rotary Club is about to celebrate a major milestone.
The local club will celebrate 50 years in March and is making a major effort to grow its membership
Rotary President Chad Engelke said the club currently has about 20 members, but has set a goal to recruit 10 more members by March,
“We have around 21 members now,” Engelke said. “But I would like to get that up to 30.”
Rotary meets twice a month on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Silver Oaks Room at Mesquite Chop House. COVID 19 hit the club hard with members getting sick and not being able to meet in person.
But Engelke said now that the worst of the pandemic has passed, life is returning to the Southaven club with members starting to show up to meetings in person again.
“This is the largest group I have spoken to,” Engelke told members at Thursday’s meeting.
Rotary is an international service organization made up of like minded business, professional, and community leaders who believe in service above self, and giving back to the community while promoting peace, goodwill, and understanding around the world.
The Southaven club supports various charitable causes, service projects, and provides scholarships to graduating students at five area high schools. Each club hosts visitors and guest speakers who lecture on a wide range of topics.
At the February 17 meeting, members heard from Steve and Linda Ingerson of Southaven about their work with Campus Crusade for Christ and The Jesus Film Project, an evangelical organization using film and technology to spread the word of Jesus to people around the world in their own language.
“This ministry shares the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ literally with the entire world,” Rotarian Frank Fairley said in his introduction. “They are constantly doing new videos and short concept films translating The Jesus Film for many others. It’s been awesome to see that work.”
The Ingersons owned a video media production company in the 1980s in Memphis then in 2009 felt a calling to serve and moved to Orlando to work with Campus Crusade for Christ and The Jesus Film Project.
Linda worked as a language production manager and found voice actors to translate the film into different languages. The Jesus Film has been translated into over 2,000 languages worldwide.
“It’s not like a Japanese film where you are hearing the mouth do this and the words are doing something else,” Linda said. “We literally matched the lips. So it was like these people were hearing it in their language. That’s what brings them so close to wanting to know Jesus because he speaks my language. So it is a very beautiful concept.”
Steve explained that the mission of the film is to give everyone on Earth the opportunity to know Jesus. Although 2.5 billion people on the planet claim to be Christians, another 5.3 billion are not Christians.
However, he said people respond well when they hear the Gospel spoken.
“The way they do that is by giving people access to the Gospel in their native language,” he said.
Ingerson said one way they do that is to make The Jesus Film Project available to people using a free app on their cell phones. The app contains videos, stories, interviews and talking points to help start a conversation about Jesus. The app makes the material available in multiple languages.
The Jesus Film Project also developed a device called The New Life Box that creates a mobile hot spot for users to access the material without going on the Internet, which helps in areas of the world where the Internet is censored and access to the Bible is blocked.
“The Jesus Project in 2011 decided to make an effort to allow you to carry all of the films you need in The Jesus Film library on your phone,” Ingerson said. “Now you can spread the Gospel whether you are an evangelist or not, you can still show it.”
