Al Gilless didn’t know much about Rotary International back in 1972.
But when Joe Crawford came to visit him at his Union Oil service station on Millbranch Road and told him he wanted to start a Rotary Club in Southaven, Gilless agreed to join.
“We met in the old Jaycees building for about a year,” Gilless said. “Joe did the cooking. We had a good group. We had maybe 25 people. Then for years we met at the Hungry Fisherman by the lake near Baptist Hospital. Everyone loved the food. I think that’s how we got a lot of members to join.”
At its height, Southaven Rotary Club had about 95 members. Today, Gilless is the only one left from the founding club members who is still active.
Club members honored Gilless this week with a special dinner celebration at Mesquite Chop House and presented him with a plaque recognizing his long-time service and continued support of the Southaven Rotary Club.
“I’m mostly retired now,” Gilless said. “But I still enjoy coming to meetings. To me, you meet good people. I met a lot of people and I know it helped my business. And we do a lot of good in the community. We’re always doing something.”
Rotary Club is an international service organization which brings together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and to create lasting change in the community and around the globe. Rotary is one of the oldest and most prestigious service clubs with more than 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries.
The club’s motto is “service above self” and clubs unite around a shared mission to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water and sanitation, save mothers and children, support education, and protect the environment.
Gilless has been a fixture at club meetings for all 50 years. And on occasions when he was’t able to attend the local club, he always made it a point to make it up by visiting other Rotary clubs.
“I’m a proponent of meeting every week,” Gilless said. “Every Thursday I knew I had to go to Rotary, and if I couldn’t go to mine, I’d go to another club. I’ve been on vacation and I’ve made up meetings in Montego Bay (Jamaica) and El Segundo (California). And you learn a lot by visiting other clubs.”
Gilless said he would like to see more people join Rotary. The club currently has about 25 members. He’d like to see the club get back up to around 30 to 40 members.
“COVID really hurt,” Gilless said. “We just went down, down, down. People didn’t get out. I’d like to see it get back up to where it was.”
Rotarian Frank Fairley said Gilless is a tremendous asset to the Southaven Rotary Club.
“He’s consistent. He comes to all the meetings. He’s supportive. And he believes in our community,” Fairley said. “He knows most of the political figures in the state and has had them as guests at our club. He told us if we can get our membership back up that he will start doing that again. And he can do that. He’s got the connections. He is very well respected.”
Fairley has been a member in the club for seven years. He was introduced to Rotary by his advisor, Milton Davis. But it was Sue Poff at Dover Elevator Company who got him to join.
“She came by one day and said ‘Frank, have you thought about Rotary?’ And I said ‘well, not yet.’ I was brand new in my business and was trying to learn everything I could, and things were pretty busy,” Fairley said. “She said ‘well, here’s some books on Rotary. I think you need to look over these.’ She said ‘our meeting is at the Holiday Inn on Thursday. I will see you there.’ She didn’t offer to come get me. She didn’t offer to pay for my lunch. She just said I will see you there. And I’ve been there ever since.”
Fairly said the Southaven Rotary Club has done a lot of good work over the years, including digging wells in Honduras through a ministry which puts in fresh drinking water.
“This one club has put in excess of 20 wells there,” Fairley said. “This club has been a very powerful club. We’re trying to do everything we can to get things back on track.”
He was president when COVID hit which stopped the club’s momentum in its tracks.
“We were doing a service project every month. We had gotten to where our Outstanding Student and Teacher were there every meeting. We had just started doing a new fundraiser. We did a 31 gun giveaway in the month of October. That went very well. We had just added four or five new members,” Fairley said. “And then COVID hit. We had just gotten things up and running in the right direction and Bam! We got hit. It’s been difficult the last two years.”
Club president Chad Engelke said the best part about Rotary for him is getting together with club members and lending a hand in the community.
“I was involved with the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce, but when I was invited to attend a meeting I saw that they actually did service work in the community, which was different from what I was doing,” Engelke said. “That brought me to want to join and I’ve been a part of it for the last three years.”
Southaven Rotary Club provides scholarships to area students and its members have volunteered at non-profits such as HeartLand Hands and House of Grace. They are currently engaged in a service project with Hunger2Hope, which provides backpacks filled with food for weekend meals to students whose families are facing hard times.
“We don’t raise a ton of money. But our little part helps,” Engelke said. “We like to come in and just give those extra pair of hands to those organizations who may not have the manpower to do it. And we are always looking for new opportunities to help in the community.”
Engelke agrees that COVID hurt the club’s numbers and is encouraging members to invite guests to see what the club is all about. Rotary meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Silver Oak Room by Mesquite Chop House.
“At one time it had well over 90 members,” Engelke said. “What I would like to see is for us to get up to around 50. Right now, we are trying to get to 30, but ultimately in the next couple of years I’d like to see us get to 50 and have a wide range of members both young and old come together as a community of Rotarians to do service work and make Southaven that much better.”
