Nice fall-like weather has allowed Southaven to get a jump on street paving.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city’s paving contractor has already started milling Tchulahoma Road and should have the overlay done as early as next week.
“The weather has been fantastic for paving streets,” Musselwhite informed the Board of Aldermen. “So they have gotten a quick start.”
The city will spend nearly $5 million on street repairs in 2023 and expects to be able to resurface and repair about 80 streets. Last month, Musselwhite presented the board with a list of streets in the order they will be resurfaced.
Tchulahoma Road from Goodman Road to Church Road was the number one priority, followed by Davis Road and Farmington Drive in Carriage Hills.
“They have already finished patching Tchulahoma, which is one of the biggest arterial roads on our list this year,” Musselwhite said. “They’re done with the patching and milling the edges where it comes out on Church and Goodman. Patching takes longer than paving. So now it is just a matter of paving it.”
Musselwhite said the contractor has also begun patching Davis Road as well.
“We expect that the paving crews will come in on Tchulahoma as early as this week or next week,” Musselwhite said. “We could have Tchulahoma paved by the end of next week.”
Crews will continue road work as long as the weather cooperates. Musselwhite said work usually stops when the temperatures are too cold to lay asphalt and picks up again around mid-February.
“So they are getting a good start,” Musselwhite said.
