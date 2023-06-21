Southaven will no longer pick up large amounts of debris left on the street street and will instead require residents to pay to haul it off.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to revise its rubbish pickup ordinance to put the burden on homeowners to have excessive amounts of limbs and yard waste removed.
“We’ve had some issues with that throughout the city with limbs being there for an extended period of time,” said City Attorney Nick Manley.
The city currently contracts for rubbish removal, but Manley said there are numerous examples where resents have cut down a tree and left excessive debris by the road. Oftentimes the contractor is only able to haul off some of the debris leaving piles left uncollected.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the ordinance clarifies that the city will only pick up routine amounts of rubbish. Excessive amounts of limbs and other debris will be considered non-routine. Property owners will have seven days to have the rubbish removed.
“They key language is if it is not routine,” Musselwhite said. “If it’s a couple of branches, that’s fine. Obviously people cut branches when you have winds like we had this weekend that is going to break limbs off, that kind of thing. It’s all your standard stuff. But if three or four trees are being cut down, you know that’s a commercial style job.”
Alderman-At-Large George Payne asked for clarification over who will make the determination of whether a load is excessive and falls outside of the normal pick up by the city. The city’s Public Works Department has been making the determination.
“How is that going to work?” Payne asked. “My concern is someone who did a lot of work over the weekend and cleaned out a lot of stuff in their back yard.”
Musselwhite said the ordinance is aimed at cracking down on situations that are especially flagrant in nature. He said if residents have any doubt about whether their rubbish debris is considered non-routine, then they should probably pay to have it hauled off.
“It has to be a common sense approach,” Musselwhite said. “A good way to know is, if they don’t pick it all up, you know you have a load that is non-routine. I know a few that are out there right now. It’s unbelievable the size of these rubbish piles.”
Musselwhite said rubbish contractors can’t hit all of the households on their routes if they have to make stops to pick up an unusually large load.
“There are 18,000 homes in the city,” Musselwhite said. “They can’t stop and spend an undue amount of time on one pick up. That’s why they are picking up some and leaving the rest. What problem does that solve if you pick up a piece of it and leave the other? It still gives you all the negative effects of having rubbish on the street for an unlimited amount of time.”
Musselwhite said he believes the ordinance revision will address the problem.
“It’s not a perfect science,” Musselwhite said. “It’s hard to put words to address every situation. But bottom line is, if it doesn’t get picked up, it’s a pretty good indication that it’s not a normal routine load. The ones that have been brought to my attention that I’ve sen, it’s not a grey area. It’s flagrant.”
The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.
