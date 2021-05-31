Cherry Fowler and her husband Mike made an amazing discovery while cleaning out the attic of Mike’s mother’s house in Atlanta following her passing in 2005.
The couple found a box of letters written by Mike’s father, William “Bill” Fowler,” from World War II. The family knew that Bill had served as a navigator on a B-17, but like most veterans of that era, he rarely spoke about it.
The letters were written by Bill to his parents and told of his experiences overseas in England as navigator of the B-17, the “Fritz Blitz,” and the more than 20 missions he flew, and of being shot down and held as a prisoner of war in a German internment camp.
Cherry and Mike, who live in Southaven, were shocked and overwhelmed by emotion the more they read. Mike had no idea the letters even existed. Bill kept a journal that included notes and drawings froths time as a POW because he thought he might have a son one day who might want to know about what he experienced.
“It was very touching,” Cherry said. “We knew he had been a navigator in World War II. He did go to a few reunions over the years. But he didn’t really talk about his service much.”
The more they read, the more they wanted to learn. Cherry said it was hard though to put the letters, news clippings and telegrams that Bill’s parents had saved in order to piece the story together without knowing the full background of the events.
“When we got all of these letters, there were pieces of the story that were missing,” Cherry said. “I couldn’t follow the chronology of it. I put all of the letters in order and I started researching in other books.”
She and her husband visited the Mighty Eighth Museum, a museum dedicated to the history of the famous Eighth Air Force, in Savannah, Georgia, which helped fill in the gaps and gave them a fuller understanding of what Bill had experienced in the war.
“They have a really fine research library there,” Cherry said. “We spent several days there doing research. We found another journal written by the captain of the “Fritz Blitz,” the plane he flew on. So we read the journal and filled in a lot of the blanks about where Bill was and what he was doing.”
After two years of research, Cherry self published a book about Bill’s experiences in the war called “They Kept Their Humanity.”
“It was a job getting it together,” Cherry said. “But it was fascinating. The more I read about what he and his buddies went through, it was heart rending. What these guys did was remarkable. I just thought I should conserve this history.”
They were 17 and 18 years old
Bill Fowler was born in New Orleans in 1921, but grew up in Atlanta. After graduating from a technical high school, Bill worked for Southern Bell Company in the drafting department while attending classes at Georgia Tech.
Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps in March 1942 and began his preflight training at Maxwell Field in Montgomery, Alabama. His letters home related stories about the different bases he was at and of flying across the country, and eventually across the Atlantic to England.
“He was like a lot of the boys his age when the war came along,” Cherry said. “They were 17 and 18 years old. He signed up as a cadet. And as a cadet you go off and do all this training. They had bases springing up everywhere. They weren’t the best facilities, but they made the best of it. Their attitude was, let’s just get this done whatever it takes.”
Bill was assigned to the 335th Squadron in Horham, England. The squadron was made up of 12 aircraft and was part of the 95th Bombing Group of the Eighth Air Force, which along with the 110th and 390th Bombing Groups, made up the 4th Bombardment Wing.
In England, Bill’s squadron practiced take offs, landings, and close formation flying in preparation for daylight bombing raids against German military and industrial targets.
Cherry said what the crews did not know at the time, was that 77 percent of the crewman who made up the original group would not complete the full tour of 25 missions.
“The first group of flyers that went over there were almost guaranteed not to come back,” Cherry said. “They were doing daylight bombing and were going long distances that had never been done before. The “Fritz Blitz” and other planes were flying further than their fighter escorts could go. So they were flying long distances with no protection.”
Bill wrote how he enjoyed London and seeing the Tower of London and Big Ben.
“We’ve arrived in England,” Bill wrote in June 1943. “It’s about the most beautiful country I’ve ever seen. Everything is so different - the way people talk, the money - everything is so strange.”
As navigator, Bill’s job was to get the plane to the target and deliver its payload of bombs with as much precision and accuracy as possible. His first mission was on June 8, 1943. Flying with another crew aboard the “Darlin Dollie,” the plane bombed a submarine base in St. Nazaire. The mission took 9 1/2 hours and resulted in the loss of two aircraft and 22 men.
On August 8, the “Fritz Blitz” flew a mission to Regensburg to bomb an industrial target. But because of the distance, the bombers had to land at bases in North Africa. Regensburg proved to be the bloodiest and most savagely fought air battle up until that point in the war. Of the 146 B-17s that took off, 24 were lost. The Royal Air Force called it the most daring and accurate bombing mission of the whole war.
“They had to cross the Alps and they ended up spending a week in Algeria in less than ideal conditions,” Cherry said. “Bill wrote about having to barter for food from people on camels.”
Subsequent missions over Eden, Hanau, Bremen, Germany and Marienburg, Poland followed.
“Well, I’ve got 14 missions in now, only 11 more to go,” Bill wrote. “It doesn’t seem so long since we arrived here. For the time we’ve been here, 14 missions is a lot. I’m beginning to get a little jittery, but hope it is only temporary.”
Shot down over Munster
Bill’s luck would run out on October 10, 1943 on a bombing run over Munster, Germany, a vital rail junction between Germany’s northern coastal ports and the industrial Ruhr Valley.
The flight across the English Channel and France was fairly routine with only sporadic attacks by German aircraft. But as the B-17s neared the Ruhr and with their fighter escorts having turned back 20 miles before the German border, an estimated 250 German fighters were massed waiting to turn them back.
Wave after wave of German planes raked the formation, sending many of the B-17s into a fiery spiral downward with crews desperately attempting to bail out and escape their doomed aircraft.
The enemy antiaircraft fire, or “flak,” was heavy and accurate, tearing holes in the bombers. The “Fritz Blitz” was 24,000 feet over the city when they were hit by flak or a rocket, which struck the oxygen storage area behind the cockpit and set the aircraft ablaze. Bill and his surviving crewmates had no choice but to bail out. From a distance, he saw the “Fritz Blitz” blow to pieces, with nothing recognizable but the left wing.
The Munster raid devastated the city and created fires that burned for days. But the toll was heavy. It wrapped up the three bloodiest days in the Eighth Air Force’s history with 87 B-17s lost and 900 men. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill conveyed his thanks and that of the British War Cabinet for the Eight Air Force’s magnificent achievement stating in a telegram, “In broad daylight your bombers have fought their way through the strongest defense which the enemy could bring against them and have ravaged over the length and breadth of Germany, striking with deadly accuracy many of the most important hostile industrial installations and ports.”
POW
As he was floating down by parachute, Bill saw the formation head for home. He was worried about catching a stray bullet or flak and kept hoping he would not land in Germany because he heard stories of angry civilians killing downed airmen. His first thought were about how he was now alone and worried about the telegram his parents would receive informing them that he was missing.
Bill landed on his back in an irrigation ditch near Hengelg, close to the Holland border, and was taken prisoner by a German soldier. He spent the night in a guardhouse near an airfield and then was taken to Amsterdam and put in solitary confinement.
“Two days later, I began to have the feeling that all that had happened was a dream,” Bill wrote. “Several mornings on awakening I had to force myself back to the present surroundings.”
Bill was surprised to find that the German soldiers didn’t seem like the villains he thought they would be, though there were a few who were mean. Overall, most seemed sympathetic to an extent.
He was interrogated in Frankfort then put on a train with other downed airmen and taken to Stalag Luft III, a prison camp at Sagan, 100 miles southeast of Berlin in what is now Poland.
Stalag Luft III was one of the oldest and largest prisoner of war camps with 2,837 Americans detained there. The camp was enclosed with a high barbed wire fence and guard towers at strategic locations and search lights for the night watch. The compounds were segregated by rank with each compound divided into blocks of about a dozen long narrow wooden barracks housing about 150 men.
The men were issued a Red Cross package containing cigarettes, shaving equipment, socks, soap, vitamins, sewing kit, bath towel, sweater, and underwear. They slept in double decker bunk beds with each prisoner given two blankets and allowed one hot shower a week. They were assembled twice a day for roll call. Food was adequate, once they got used to the small portions and the sameness of it.
Cherry said Bill began keeping a journal and described life in the camp.
“He was a very good artist,” Cherry said. “He drew pictures of things he saw and drew sketches of their living conditions and wrote about it.”
Although the camp had a ball field, volleyball court, and a library, boredom was the biggest problem. The men kept themselves occupied playing poker, dominoes, chess, and bridge, and engaged in cooking, sports, music and theater. In the summer, they could play softball and touch football. The men also took classes in German, math, literature and other topics taught by other knowledgeable POWs.
The men tried to grow vegetables from seed packets in their Red Cross packages, but the soil was poor and only radishes seemed to grow.
Bill noted that mail was the most important event. Officers could write three letters and four post cards a month. The letters were censored and they could not talk about current events and it took about two months to reach the US.
Life was dull. Days passed. Then weeks. Then months. Christmas came, then another. And the war went on.
“I’m ok,” Bill wrote on January 1, 1944. “Don’t worry.” In another letter he wrote, “It is a dreary life here, I don’t like the weather.”
“The Black Days”
In January 1945, the situation for the prisoners changed drastically. By now, the prisoners knew the end of the war was near. There were rumors circulating that the Germans might evacuate the camp to prevent the advancing Russians from liberating the prisoners.
On January 27, 1945, the prisoners were given two hours to get ready to move. The men received a Red Cross food packet and gathered up whatever items they could carry - clothes, socks, toilet items, knife, fork.
But as Fowler writes in the book, nothing could prepare them for the horror they were about to endure. Forced to march in blizzard conditions, they were later crammed 50 to 60 men in box cars and taken to another camp at Moosburg.
Bill described the first night of the march and how 2,000 half frozen men spent the night in a Lutheran church that could normally hold 200 to 300 people. The men slept on and under the pews and in the the space between them.
The journey was called “The German Death March,” or “The Black Days.” Despite the hardships, Cherry said the strong helped the weak, shared coats, and pulled those who could not walk in carts.
“Even when they were in the prisoner of war camp and in starvation conditions, they took care of each other,” Cherry said. “They had nothing to eat except what they brought, which wasn’t much. But they had compassion and humanity in spite of the fact that they were suffering themselves.”
Their new surroundings at Stalag VIIA were dirty and even more miserable. The beds were infested with bugs and fleas. They had had no mail since November. About 50 percent of the men were suffering from diarrhea. Rations consisted of a cup of hot water for coffee in the morning, a cup of hot soup at noon, boiled potatoes, 1/7th of a loaf of bread, a spoonful of sugar, a small piece of cheese, usually limburger, and twice a week either blood sausage, bologna, or liverwurst.
Liberation and home
On April 29, 1945 the camp was finally liberated by General George Patton’s 14th Armored Division to much cheering, hand shaking and relief. Bill noted that they stayed in camp until May 6 when they were trucked out and flown to a base in France. After two weeks in France, they boarded a “Liberty Ship” in Le Havre for the 14 day trip across the Atlantic. Bill’s family received a telegram on May 28 informing them that he had been liberated.
Bill’s ship docked in New York City on June 5 - two years after the “Fritz Blitz” crew first landed in England. He was sent to Miami to recuperate, then on to Atlanta where he was discharged on December 22, 1945. Using his back pay, Bill and his father bought a home near Stone Mountain. Bill later married Billie Griffith and had one son, Eric Michael Fowler, and lived for another 40 years.
Cherry said Bill never saw himself as a hero and was a quiet and honorable man. She thinks about him every Memorial Day and what he and that generation of young men endured.
“We all loved him,” Cherry said. “He was a good man and and an all around good human being. He survived a prisoner of war camp and came home with no animosity toward Germany or Germans.”
Cherry said what impressed her the most during her research was how despite the hardships, the men kept their humanity and made the best of their circumstances using good, old American ingenuity - all in the name of patriotism.
“All of these men put their lives at risk and they knew the odds,” Cherry said. “The amount of courage and sheer guts to do that overwhelmed me. That’s patriotism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.