Southaven will rebid the job to widen Getwell Road south from Church Road to Star Landing Road after initial costs came in much higher than expected.
The low bidder for the project was Phillips Contracting Co., Inc. with a bid of $15,066,843.98. The other bid came from Acuff Enterprises in the amount of $15.5 million.
The project to widen the 2.3 mile stretch, which is one of the city’s most important commercial but congested roadways in Southaven was estimated to cost about $9.8 million, with $7.5 million to be paid from the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the remaining $2.3 million by the city.
The road currently has two to three lanes of traffic and would be widened to two lanes on each side with a turning lane, landscaped median, and pedestrian trail along the west side of the road.
City Engineer Dan Cordell of Civil-Link told the Board of Aldermen that although the city had two good bidders to do the work, the bids were far above the engineer’s cost estimate.
“They were within a few hundred thousand dollars of each other,” Cordell said. “But unfortunately, it was significantly above budget for the project.”
Cordell recommended officials reject the bids, modify the plans with Mississippi Department of Transportation, and then rebid the job.
He blamed the higher than expected costs on the rising prices of asphalt, diesel fuel, and market volatility. The construction documents did not allow contractors to make fuel adjustments.
“This job was bid without a fuel adjustment,” Cordell said. “So there was no way for the asphalt or anything that operates with diesel for them not to inflate their pricing significantly.”
Cordell said the cost of asphalt was for $110 a ton. The pricing in the bids came back at about $300 a ton - a $4.5 to $5 million increase in the cost of the project.
“So we are going to petition MDOT to let this job go to a fuel adjustment as part of the rebid process,” Cordell said. “There will be some other minor modifications, but that is the main thing.”
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to reject the bid and re-advertise the contract.
