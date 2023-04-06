The Mississippi Legislature has allocated $25 million to MDOT to begin widening I-55 from Goodman Road to Church Road, and earmarked $1.1 million to Southaven for two traffic signals and for more tennis courts.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite praised the efforts of local legislators for securing the money to get the I-55 widening started, and for helping out with other local needs and even some items that he didn’t ask for.
While the $25 million was a far cry from the $124 million Governor Tate Reeves had proposed for widening I-55 as part of an overall $1.3 billion statewide infrastructure package, Musselwhite said it is a good start.
“It didn’t land exactly where I wanted it to land and where a lot of people wanted it to land,” Musselwhite said. “But I appreciate all of the work by many people and for them recognizing the severity of the problem. So it sounds like we are on our way to making it happen.”
The state plans to widen I-55 in three phases starting with Goodman Road to Church Road, which is already designed and has the necessary right of way. Phase 2 will widen I-55 from Church Road to I-269. The final phase will widen the roadway from I-269 down to the Commerce Street exit in Hernando.
MDOT asked the legislature for $850 million for widening projects, but lawmakers reduced the amount to $600 million with only $25 million earmarked to begin widening I-55.
Musselwhite said lawmakers reasoned that the widening of I-55 wouldn’t be ready to start construction until 2025.
“There was some concern on behalf of the Senate that we were using money now for something that was not going to occur until 2025,” Musselwhite said. “I don’t necessarily agree with that, however I do understand.”
Musselwhite said he is encouraged that there is at least a funding allocation assigned to the project.
“From what they explained to me, the plan is in the next two years to finish out that funding so we have the money to start construction in 2025,” Musselwhite said.
The city will also receive $350,000 for a traffic signal at Church and Tchulahoma roads and $300,000 for a traffic signal at Stateline and Swinnea roads.
Musselwhite said the city keeps a list of infrastructure capital improvement projects at all times for federal and state lawmakers to see in case money becomes available. He forwarded the list to Sen. David Parker who was successful in getting funding for those signals.
Musselwhite said he placed Swinnea and Stateline roads at the top of the list.
“That has been bothering me for several years now,” Musselwhite said. “If you have been on Swinnea and tried to make a left onto Stateline Road, it is dangerous. You better pay attention.”
The signal at Tchulahoma and Church Road will be a three way and will help take some of the traffic in the Getwell Road area down Tchulahoma instead.
“As we have more development in the Getwell area, we are looking for ways to expand our grid and use Tchulahoma more,” Musselwhite said. “Obviously you have Sacred Heart School there that needs help as well. So I think this intersection is very valuable.”
The Board of Aldermen authorized him to have Civil-Link Engineering proceed with the design work.
Musselwhite said the $500,000 for improvements to Snowden Grove Tennis Center was unexpected, and called it a “going away” present to retiring Rep. Steve Hopkins, who has been an opponent of renewing the city’s pennies for parks sales tax during his eight years in the legislature.
“Senator Parker told me that he and and many of his peers in both the state Senate and House of Representatives wanted to give Rep. Steve Hopkins a going away gift,” Musselwhite said. “He has announced that he is not going to run anymore. Y’all may know that Steve Hopkins has been against park funding for eight years. We had to go around him to continue with our tourism tax. He has destroyed relationships throughout this state. The damage he has done to Southaven is tremendous.”
Musselwhite said the money will be used to build more tennis courts and will free up $500,000 that can be used for more park improvements.
“That’s a sarcastic going away gift for Steve Hopkins,” Musselwhite said. “It was not my decision. It was theirs. It just speaks to what his peers think of him since he was against parks and specifically against the tennis program at Snowden Grove Park.”
