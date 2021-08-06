Southaven’s number one road project has been approved for federal funding.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced that the city will receive nearly $8 million in federal funds through the Metropolitan Planning Organization to widen Getwell Road between Church Road and Star Landing. The federal government will pay $7.5 million of the $9.8 million cost of the project.
Musselwhite said the road will be widened to five lanes which will alleviate the traffic bottleneck which occurs during the morning and evening commute at Church Road.
“We’re excited about it,” Musselwhite said. “Its been a big deal for a long time. It’s highly needed.”
Musselwhite said the project will include a landscaped median and a 10 foot multi-use pedestrian trail on the west side. The intersection of College and Getwell will also be widened with turn lanes added and new mast-arm traffic signals.
He said project is part of a comprehensive transportation improvement plan implemented in 2015 to address challenges brought about by the city’s rapid growth.
“It is one of the most highly congested areas in our city,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite added that the widening will also add a huge value to the Getwell corridor and will be supplemented by additional future projects.
“It’s going to be a big deal for a long time to come,” Musselwhite said.
Contractors are currently in the process of acquiring the necessary right of way. Construction is expected to get underway in spring 2022.
