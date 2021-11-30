Southaven will roll out the red carpet for Atlanta Braves third baseman and hometown hero Austin Riley with a day named in his honor.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced on Tuesday that he will proclaim December 10 as Austin Riley Day in Southaven to celebrate the success of the former DeSoto Central High School baseball star athlete who recently helped the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995.
“Austin Riley is one of our guys who grew up playing baseball from a very young age in Southaven until he graduated from DeSoto Central High School and began his professional career,” Musselwhite said. “In 2021, he proved his worth to the Atlanta Braves organization and that he is one of the best players in the game with an incredible regular season performance and clutch play in the post season.”
Riley took his first swings at a ball playing T ball at Snowden Grove Park and began playing competitively at age 10.
At DeSoto Central, he helped lead the Jaguars to a MHSAA 6A state championship in 2015. He holds DeSoto Central records for most career RBIs, hits, home runs, pitching wins, and strikeouts, and was Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014.
Riley was drafted by the Braves in the first round of the MLB draft as the 41st overall pick. He was ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Atlanta organization and named by Baseball America as the “Best Pure Hitter,” “Best Power Hitter,” and “Best Athlete.”
He was called up by the Braves on May 15, 2019 and enjoyed his best season of his three year Major League Baseball career in 2021 batting .303 with 33 home runs and 107 RBIs and finishing seventh in MVP voting.
Riley hit a walk-off single to give Atlanta a 3-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS and played a key role in the Braves victory over the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Riley was in Southaven last week at Silo Square signing autographs for fans to support the “Buy a Tree, Change A Life” Christmas tree fundraiser which benefits Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center.
He told local media that he was savoring winning the World Series and that he was fortunate to be in the position he is in at such an early stage of his career.
“I’ve only been in the league for three years and to win a World Series in year three … I feel a little spoiled,” Riley told the press. “I’m just a simple guy from Southaven, Mississippi who loves to hunt and loves to fish. I never thought I’d be in this spot.”
Riley and his wife, Anna, are also expecting their first child, a boy, in May.
Musselwhite added that there has been a lot of excitement in Southaven since the Braves won the World Series and that even though there are many St. Louis Cardinals fans in the area, they can’t help but root for Riley.
“We have many Cardinals and Braves fans, but when the Atlanta Braces selected one of our own in the 2015 MLB Draft, Atlanta got much closer,” Musselwhite said. “Add a major league promotion in 2019 and a “coming into his professional own” MVP-caliber season with a World Series championship in 2021, and even our most die-hard Cardinals fans are beside themselves.”
Public appearances by Riley in Southaven will be announced at a later day.
