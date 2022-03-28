Southaven Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the mother of an infant who was abandoned and found dead.
Last Thursday, Southaven Police Department received a call regarding an abandoned newborn infant found on the front porch of a residence.
Police did not say where the infant was found.
The infant was deceased when officers arrived on the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing, but police are asking anyone with information about the identity of the mother or information concerning this matter to please call Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.
"We are concerned for her health and well-being," Major Seth Kern of Southaven Police Department Investigative Services said in a press release. "Together, we can move forward and provide the necessary resources for this mother and family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.