A Southaven man has been reported missing, according to Southaven police.
Donald Brannon Morgan, 41, was last seen on Feb. 2 around 8 a.m. leaving his home on Kristy Lane in Southaven. Morgan is diagnosed as bipolar, according to SPD.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email at TIPS@southaven.org.
