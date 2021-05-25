A Southaven police officer was arrested over the weekend following a domestic altercation.
Kevin Kroth, 31, was arrested Sunday night by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple assault/domestic violence.
According to Fox 13, Southaven Police received a 911 call concerning a domestic disturbance at the Civic Center Apartments Sunday evening.
Officers were sent to the scene and discovered that an off-duty Southaven Police officer was involved in the disturbance.
Kroth was taken into custody following an investigation by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
He was booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center at 8:21 p.m. and released by a judge on his own recognizance at 9:43 p.m.
A call to Southaven Police Department seeking more information was not returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.