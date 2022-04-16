Southaven law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect and a stolen vehicle after responding to an incident on Casey Lane today.
Southaven Police received a call about a kidnapping and home invasion and upon arriving on the scene, officers located the victim and began investigating the incident.
Reportedly, the victim had been kidnapped, assaulted and robbed by her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Michael Wilson, black male, 28 years old from Southaven.
Wilson reportedly robbed the victim of her vehicle and fled from the scene after the victim was able to take advantage of an opportunity and run to the neighbors house to contact the police department.
The victim's vehicle is a 2008 white Chevy Tahoe displaying MS tag 3T82WY.
If anyone has any information about the location of the suspect or vehicle, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.
