Southaven police officials are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Horn Lake Road and Rasco Hills area reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found several homes and vehicles with bullet holes.
Witnesses to the shooting reported shots being fired from three separate vehicles that had been involved "in an altercation," according to Major Wayne Perkins with the Southaven Police Department.
Police later stopped one of the suspect vehicles near Stateline Road and U.S. Highway 51. The driver was detained for questioning.
There were no reported injuries, police said
The incident remains under investigation.
