A Shelby County school teacher and alderman is facing child sex charges following an investigation by Southaven Police Department.
David Boone, 46, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into Tipton County Jail on a hold by Southaven Police Department after he was indicted by a grand jury.
Boone teaches theater at White Station High School and was elected alderman in Brighton in Nov. 2020.
According to Shelby County Schools, Boone has been on unpaid administrative leave since Oct. 19, 2020 pending the results of an investigation.
Southaven Police Department said in a news release that they took a report and began an investigation of Boone regarding a sexual assault of a juvenile that took place on August 5, 2020.
The case was true billed by grand jury in June 2021. He was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of fondling.
Boone has been an educator for two decades and also coached cross country, track, basketball, and football in Mississippi and Louisiana. He is a Belz-Lipman Award Winner for Excellence in Holocaust Education.
According to the Covington Leader, Boone holds a Master in education and a doctorate of pastoral counseling and was working on his doctorate in ministry.
