A much anticipated new restaurant that is planned for Silo Square moved a step closer to reality on Monday, earning approval from the Southaven Planning Commission.
The commission gave the green light to the the site plan for Georgia Blue. The 12,000 square foot restaurant will have a second floor and outdoor dining and will be located on the southwest corner of Getwell Road and May Boulevard.
“There were no major revisions, just a couple of little tweaks,” said Silo Square developer Brian Hill. “And I know they are chomping on the bit to get started.”
Georgia Blue serves a unique menu that offers Southern-style catfish, Po Boy sandwiches, pasta dishes, shrimp and grits, ribeyes, and features its own line of distilled Georgia Blue bourbon, vodka, and tequila.
The Silo Square location will be the Mississippi-based chain’s fifth location. Georgia Blue also has sites in Madison, Flowood, Brookhaven and Starkville.
“Georgia Blue is a phenomenal restaurant,” Hill said. “I have eaten there multiple times. If I’m going through Jackson, that’s where I stop and eat. It has a very diverse menu and they do a really good job.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite, who lobbied hard to bring Georgia Blue to Southaven, said the restaurant, with its fun atmosphere and live music events, will be a really nice addition to Silo Square.
“We were happy to recruit them because their business model fits perfectly in an entertainment district and brings a menu different from anything ever in Southaven before,” Musselwhite said.
Hill said he hasn’t seen the design for the interior yet, but added that the owner is very creative when it comes to developing a unique theme.
“The Madison location is a very nice location and the owner does the design all himself,” Hill said. “The atmosphere will be great and I assure you it will be something cool and the food will be out of this world.”
Hill said Georgia Blue will be open by the end of 2022.
“I’m going to say as quickly as they can get a satisfactory estimate from a contractor and get a break in the weather, we will see shovels in the ground,” Hill said. “They have it out for bid now and are expecting to open bids in early January. Hopefully they can get rolling soon.”
