Southaven Police Department, city officials, co-workers, and family members gave a fond farewell to four long-time employees during an awards presentation on Friday.
Deputy Chief Mark Little, Lieutenant Eddie James, Information Technology and Emergency Communications Director Chris Shelton, and E-911 Shift Supervisor Joy Hitt Hollis were presented with a plaque recognizing their years of service to Southaven and the law enforcement community.
They have a combined total of 141 years of experience in law enforcement.
Deputy Chief Little and Lt. James were also presented with their service weapons upon retirement.
