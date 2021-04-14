Southaven Officer of the month, now charged

A Southaven Police officer who was recently recognized by the department as Officer of the Month for March, was arrested earlier this week following a domestic dispute.
DeSoto County deputies arrested Tyrone Roper on Monday and charged him with domestic violence and disturbing the peace.
Roper allegedly pushed a female family member to the ground and punched out the driver’s side window of her vehicle, according to court documents.
The incident incident happened in front of two young children.
On a Facebook post by Southaven Police Department, Roper was named Uniformed Patrol Division Officer of the Month on April 8. A supervisor noted that Roper was an asset to the department and described him as “proactive and professional.”
Roper responded to 232 calls for service in March and was singled out for investigating a suspicious vehicle in a park that was determined to have been connected with a recent shooting. Roper’s investigation led to the arrest of two suspects after locating a stolen gun and narcotics.
Roper has since been released from jail and will be back in court in May 7.
Roper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.