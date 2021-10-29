Utility customers in Southaven may be seeing a slight uptick in the amount they owe on their next water bill. But, city officials say not to worry - the cost of water has not gone up.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the spike is due to the new advanced metering infrastructure that is being installed throughout the city and a fluctuation in the number of billing days in their bill.
“Sometimes your meter read may be for a different number of days,” Musselwhite said. “One time it may be 25 days. Next month it may be for 35 days. So until we get this thing implemented, there naturally is going to be a little bit of fluctuation in your bill. But just so everyone understands, the cost of water in Southaven has not gone up.”
The new meters collect customer’s water-use information and transmits the data by radio signal remotely to the Southaven Utilities Division. The meters provide the most accurate measurement of customer’s water usage to ensure that customers only pay for the water they use. They also help identify irregularities, detect leaks, and eliminates the need for someone to come onto the property to manually read the meters.
“The purpose of these AMRs is to improve accuracy,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said when the city changes out the current meters with the new one, the first bill could be high because the new meter is measuring more precisely. As water meters age, they can run slower and under-register water use.
Each month the Board of Aldermen reviewed thousands of dollars in water bill adjustments. Southaven has nearly 18,000 water customers.
“It is highly possible with a physical human being checking your meter every month that there were some estimations going on that weren’t accurate,” Musselwhite said. “So there are some people who got a break. They were not being charged properly and now they are being charged correctly.”
The total cost of the meters is $7,855,035 and is projected to save $219,180 and add $543,528 in revenue from improved accuracy with an annual benefit to the city of $762,708.
The city began installing the new meters in January and are 91 percent complete.
Musselwhite said residents should contact the utilities division if they have a question about their water bill.
“We have a team of people who are outstanding at taking customer service calls and researching to make sure there isn’t a leak,” Musselwhite said. “So if a citizen has a difference in their bill they should contact us and let us know so we can check it out to make sure it is right.”
Ward 3 Alderman William Jerome said he has already noticed an increase in his bill.
“I’m not liking my part of the bill,” Jerome said. “I will give it a couple of more months and maybe it will even out. But it is a bit surprising.”
Musselwhite said the increase was likely due to that fact that the bill was for more than 30 days, or that it is reading his consumption more accurately.
“Like I said, there is a team waiting for your phone call,” Musselwhite said. We can check it out. We’ll make sure you are being treated fairly.”
