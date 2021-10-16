Southaven hasn’t had a single dry field home game all season. And on Friday, the Chargers also had to deal with the wind in a week of practice that saw sunny skies and zero wind.
The Chargers though, used the sloppy field conditions and stiff wind to their advantage to power past the Conquistadors 32-0 for their third conference win.
“I’m pleased with the win,” said Coach John Stevenson. “I was pleased with the first half. I wasn’t ecstatic. If we had punched in another touchdown, I would have been ecstatic. And in the second half we needed to be able to finish it off. I thought our defense did a great job. Overall, I’d give them a B+. Then when I watch film it might jump up to an A.”
Olive Branch struggled from the get-go to make plays on offense, and found themselves punting into the wind the whole night which gave Southaven excellent starting field position.
Their punt was blocked on their first possession to give Southaven the ball on the Conquistadors' 44-yard line. The Chargers ran the ball to the 8-yard line to give them a first-and-goal, but fumbled on their next play.
They got that ball back three plays later though, when the defense forced a fumble, then found the end zone to get on the board first. Quarterback Ja Kylan Robinzine completed a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Omarion Johnson to take a 6-0 lead with 6:24 to play in the first. The two point conversion was no good.
Southaven scored again going 55 yards on eight plays with Dontavious Brevard running the ball in six yards to make it 12-0 with 1:17 left in the first. The Chargers attempt at two was no good.
Olive Branch and Southaven traded punts on their next two possessions, but the wind gave the Chargers a first-and-10 on the Conquistadors own 32-yard line to start. Robinzine got the ball to the 19-yard line on a quarterback keeper, and on the next play Calvin Williams Jr. ran it in to put Southaven up 18-0 with 4:30 left to play. Brevard managed the two point conversion to make it 20-0 which is where it stayed at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Southaven took advantage of a short punt into the wind to start deep in Olive Branch territory at the Conquistadors' 22-yard line. An 11-yard run by Brevard gave the Chargers a first-and-goal on the Conquistadors' 5-yard line. Williams scored his second touchdown on the night running the ball into the end zone on second-and-goal to put Southaven ahead 26-0 with 5:03 to play in the fourth quarter. Williams was stopped though attempting the two-point conversion.
The Chargers got the ball back again after defensive back Dillon Williams picked off quarterback Braydon Wright’s pass to give Southaven a first-and-10 at the Conquistadors' 33-yard line. Jakobe Walker ran it in 33-yards for the Charger’s last touchdown on the night to put Southaven up 32-0 with 3:15 left to play.
Stevenson said he knew the wet field conditions would be a factor and were responsible for the Chargers turning the ball over in the first quarter.
“We knew that was fixing to happen,” Stevenson said. “These backs, they see a gash and they’re running with both hands on top of the ball which isn’t exactly the best way to gash through. So we knew there would be some opportunity on the field for some turnovers.”
Stevenson said the wind both helped them and hurt them.
“You had 20 to 30 mile an hour gusts,” Stevenson said. “It was a factor against us for throwing the ball because our quarterback couldn’t control it enough and was overshooting multiple guys. It wasn’t his fault. All week we haven’t had a bit of wind.
“And when the wind was at their (Olive Branch) back, we went for the blocked punt. But when we knew it was in their face, we knew there wasn’t any point in going for it because it was going to knock anything down.”
Stevenson praised Williams and Brevard for moving the ball all night in a balanced running attack.
“He (Williams) has come a long way for us,” Stevenson said. “He loves the physicality and has really come out of his shell. And it’s such a great balance with my other tailback, Brevard. Brevard set us up with some tremendous plays. he made plays for us and kept drives going with short yardage. He’s 240 pounds. All he has to do is lean forward and he gets us the yardage.”
Stevenson said he was disappointed at some of the scoring opportunities that the team missed, pointing to the turnover and takeaway where they ended up turning the ball back over to Olive Branch. But after last week’s close 14-6 loss to Panola, he couldn’t afford to let up against Olive Branch.
“We knew we had them on the fringe and were close to getting it done,” Stevenson said. “With any team in this area you can’t allow them to stick around. If you’ve got a chance to get the game done when you have momentum, that’s exactly what you need to do do.
“We took the loss last week against Panola, but now we came back. We are fighting for our playoff lives. It’s going to some down to such a mess with tie breakers. So there is one way to avoid the tie breaker and that is to control what you can and win every game.”
Southaven (5-3, 3-1 6A) will take on Lewisburg at home next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.