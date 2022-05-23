As the father of four daughters who are heavily involved in the arts, Southaven Alderman George Payne has been to every choir performance, every dance recital, and lots of community theater productions.
But aside from the Landers Center, Payne said he has had to travel outside of Southaven for almost every single show because there is no place big enough to host the performing arts.
“One of the things that I can’t help notice is that when the high school has choir events, they don’t have them at the school,” Payne said. “They go to a church where usually the choir director is a member or has an in there. Every choir concert we went to was at a church over in Olive Branch. Not that I don’t like going to Olive Branch, but why do Southaven high school kids have to go to an outside church to do this?”
Payne said he thinks it is time for Southaven to discuss the possibility of building its own performing arts center.
The idea came up last week while the city was discussing its next round of proposed park improvement projects funded by revenue from its one cent tourism tax or “pennies for parks.” The city estimates the tax will generate about $14 million. While the plan has targeted improving the city’s neighborhood parks as its first priority over the next four years along with adding more tennis courts, pickle ball courts, splash pad, dog park, improved lighting and new roofs at Snowden Grove and others, a performing arts center is on the radar in the city’s long term plan.
A performing arts center would be expensive though, with a price tag of about $15.4 million.
Payne said while the city has done an excellent job over the years building up the city’s ballfields and other revenue generating sports-related facilities, it needs to invest more in the arts.
“Sports has been a huge asset to Southaven, but we need to look at investing in our arts,” Payne said. “We have a lot of artistic talent here and we deserve to go that route as well. There are a lot of possibilities out there and I think a performing arts center would be viable.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite agreed, adding that he would love to see the city build a facility that could be used to accommodate local performing arts related events and also serve as another tourist draw.
“We need to enhance the arts in Southaven,” Musselwhite said. “I’m all for doing that. I would love to see a “mini-Orpheum” in Southaven. To me, that would be super cool. I would love that.”
Musselwhite said the city would have to look at using a different revenue stream to build one because the tourism tax won’t be enough to pay for it.
“Obviously there is a large price tag on that to build a facility like that,” Musselwhite said. “The tourism tax is not going to generate enough revenue to do the performing arts center alone.”
Payne said while the Landers Center has been a good venue for theater, he feels that DeSoto County as a whole has missed out on providing a venue for the performing arts.
“No disrespect to the Landers Center. My wife owns a dance school and has used it for years. But with the expansion of the Landers Center out there, we are going to be two to three year without a theater there,” Payne said. “Hernando has a really nice theater, but it is mostly taken over by Hernando High School and is hard to get in there. Even in Memphis, you have high schools that have much better facilities as far as theater, choir and band that you can’t find anywhere in DeSoto County.”
Payne said he would love to see Southaven build an 800 to 1,000 seat facility similar to Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC).
“I saw Robert Earl Keen at GPAC and thought it was one of the most incredible concerts I had ever seen,” Payne said. “Maybe we can do a larger one where you bring in bigger acts like the Russian Ballet Theater or The Nutcracker and a lot of the stuff you see at GPAC. Maybe we do 800 seats. Maybe we do 1,000.”
Ward 1 Alderman Kristian Kelly, who teaches music, said he understands that building a performing arts center would come with a large price tag, but in his opinion it is something that is needed to make Southaven a complete city as far as quality of life offerings.
“This is something I’ve been fighting for since taking office,” Kelly said. “The largest seating capacity auditorium in DeSoto County is Hernando High School’s Performing Arts Center at 481. We need something with at least 800, preferably around 1,000.”
Payne said he would like the city to hire a consultant to see what type of a facility the city needs and could support.
“I would much rather spend a couple of thousand dollars to have someone do the research and find out what we need rather than rushing into a $15 million commitment and get stuck with something we don’t do correctly. I would love to put it right by City Hall, but at the same time I don’t know that is the best place or even if it needs to be on Stateline. There are a lot of questions I don’t know the answer to.”
Ward 6 Aldermen Raymond Flores indicated his support for such a study, and said the city might be able to build it using a combination of bond money, fundraising and grants, or a public-private partnership.
“I don’t think we wait for a facility,” Flores said. “I think we do a feasibility study now. There are other funding mechanisms in place. That arts has always gathered lots of private funds.”
Musselwhite said he likes Payne’s idea about hiring a consultant.
“I think we can definitely continue studying that and find a way,” Musselwhite said. “If this board decides that we want to use another debt instrument to build something like that, it’s there in case we want to. And if the answer comes back that we need something smaller, maybe we need to look at an existing facility.”
