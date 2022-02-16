Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite is recommending the city opt out of the new medical marijuana law citing concerns over zoning.
Musselwhite, who is a strong proponent of medical marijuana, said while he is thrilled that Mississippi has legalized medical marijuana for people who suffer from chronic pain and seizures, he is concerned that the bill does not give cities the ability to restrict the zoning where dispensaries can locate.
“It’s a great bill and I commend (Senator Kevin Blackwell) for all the time and work he put into this,” Musselwhite said. “But there is one critical thing that was omitted. As it stands right now, a dispensary would be the only business in the city that does not have to abide by zoning regulations or sign regulations potentially.”
Last month, Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana which will allow those diagnosed with cancer and other conditions to purchase up to 3.5 grams of marijuana for medicinal purposes. Voters approved a legalization initiative in 2020, but the measure was struck down by the state Supreme Court due to issues with the ballot initiative process.
Musselwhite said he had wanted Southaven to be a leader in the state in implementing the new medical marijuana law, but is concerned without proper zoning control that dispensaries will be allowed to open in any commercial zone.
The city had planned to allow dispensaries to open in the medical district.
“As it reads right now, a dispensary can go anywhere that is zoned commercially in your city - anywhere,” Musselwhite said. “It doesn’t say how many can go. So it strips your city of authority to control zoning. That is the number one thing that is a deal breaker for any city. If you don’t have control of your zoning, that’s the difference between having a great future or having a bad future.”
Musselwhite said he is particularly concerned about dispensaries locating in the city’s West End district which would lead to more crime.
The calls he has received so far from businesses looking to open a dispensary have all been in the West End.
“I worry about our original business district,” Musselwhite said. “The properties are not valued as high as some other properties in our city. So if we allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the West End District, it’s going to attract that because they will take those buildings that nothing else has been in or wants to come and they will make these dispensaries.”
Musselwhite said the city already has a harder time controlling crime in the West End and is concerned a proliferation of medical marijuana dispensaries would only add to the problem.
“We border one of the most crime ridden cities in America,” Musselwhite said. “Our police fight it every day. And it’s more dangerous in some parts of the city. And the West End it is a bigger challenge. So if we have these dispensaries all over the West End District, I’m worried about the future of our West End. There is going to be crime to follow. They will break into these facilities. It’s going to cause a tremendous burden on our police.”
Ward 2 Alderman Charlie Hoots, who represents the West End, agreed with Musselwhite and said he is already getting calls from concerned residents.
“A lot of folks in my area are concerned about having an overabundance of them,” Hoots said. “I love the idea if we can keep it in the medical district and control it. I think for safety that would be better.”
Ward 1 Alderman Kristian Kelly, whose district also includes part of the West End, said he also shares those same concerns.
“Charlie and I are getting the same calls and we feel the same way,” Kelly said. “The West End will be destroyed.”
Kelly said he would support opting out of the law until the zoning issue is addressed by the legislature giving cities control.
“We are being a leader with what I feel is making the right decision now because we have to have that control,” Kelly said.
Ward 6 Alderman Raymond Flores said also doesn’t like the idea of not being able to control the zoning of where dispensaries can locate.
“It’s like they (Mississippi legislature) handcuffed us,” Flores said. “It’s creating a bigger issue.”
Musselwhite likened the situation to the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” where George Bailey, played by James Stewart, realizes in his dream that he never existed and comes back to find that his town of Bedford Falls, which was safe and family-friendly because of proper zoning, has turned into Pottersville full of ramshackle homes and bars.
“It’s the difference between Bedford Falls and Pottersville,” Musselwhite said. “If you don’t have zoning, you don’t have control over what your city’s future is.”
Musselwhite said he’s disappointed to have to recommend the city opt out of the law, but he’s not willing to take the chance until the legislature addresses the overarching zoning concerns.
Cities have 90 days or until May 2 to opt out, but can vote to opt in to the law at a later time.
“I think it’s critical,” Musselwhite said. “It makes me sick to opt out because I was excited about being a leader. I am pro-medical marijuana. I have worked hard to try and advocate so hard for medical marijuana in our city. I wanted Southaven to step up and bring this. But much more, I’m pro-Southaven. And the way the bill is written now, I don’t think we have any choice but to opt out.”
