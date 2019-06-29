A Southaven man is in jail on child pornography charges after his arrest earlier in the week.
Timothy Lee Fischer, age 37 of Southaven, is in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando without bond awaiting a July 3 Circuit Court appearance.
Fischer is being charged with possession of child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday, June 26, court records state. Reports indicated he was taken into custody at his home on Vicksburg Drive.
Police said other electronic items were confiscated and the investigation is continuing.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.