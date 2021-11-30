Officials with the Graves County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky contacted the Olive Branch Police Department on Monday. Graves County officials notified detectives at OBPD about property stolen from their jurisdiction believed to be in Olive Branch.
The property was located at 9570 Highway 178 in OB city limits after a search was executed.
Vehicles and ATVs from surrounding states including Kentucky, Missouri, Louisiana and Tennessee were recovered.
Tremaine Foster, 37, of 3730 Marcia Louise Dr., Southaven, was arrested on scene and charged with nine counts of receiving stolen property.
According to information from the OBPD, Foster's bond was set at $225,000.
Mayor Ken Adams and OBPD Chief Don Gammage thanked the Graves County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.