The Mid-South Search & Rescue Dog Association (MSSARDA), a North Mississippi-based non-profit organization, has welcomed new members into its ranks, Mark Gillim of Southaven and his canine-in-training, Draco.
Gillim, is a former first responder and certified fire fighter with the Alvaton, Kentucky, Volunteer Fire Department.
Draco is a one-year-old Malinois mix who is progressing rapidly in partnership with Gillim as they pursue training toward certification as a Human Remains Detection K9 team.
Gillim brings with him specialized K9 training skills studied from renowned Schutzhund trainer and dog behaviorist Gene England of Windy Way Kennels in Bowling Green, Kentucky. England is the first American to win the World Schutzhund championship in 1992.
