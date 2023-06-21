Southaven has made its last sales tax rebate payment to the developers of Tanger Outlets Southaven, completing the terms of an economic development tax incentive which helped lure the outdoor shopping center to the city in 2015.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite told the Board of Aldermen that the final payment of $2.1 million was made in February and called it a monumental accomplishment for the city.
“That’s a huge thing for the city,” Musselwhite said. “It was a good decision. We will reap the dividends from this point forward.”
The project qualified for the Mississippi Development Authority’s Tourism Rebate Program which served as an incentive to the developers to build the outlets to Southaven. The program allowed Southaven to provide future sales tax rebates up to 30 percent of the total construction cost of $115 million, which came to about $34 million.
“Basically, what we had to commit to was the sales tax revenue that was developed by the development,” Musselwhite said. “It’s where the incentive came from.”
At the time, the outlets were expected to generate about $120 million in sales and $8.4 million in sales tax to Southaven.
The 33-acre 300,000 square-foot outdoor mall was built in 2015 at the corner of Interstate 55 and Church Road and opened in November 2015.
Musselwhite said the city was allowed to complete its part of the funding over a six year period, which started in 2017.
“When you look at that, the projections were that it was going to be between five to seven years down the road before the city got any sales tax revenue,” Musselwhite said. “It seemed like a very long time. And it was a long time. But the good news to report to you … is that we made our last payment. So it’s right at six years that it took us to do that.”
Musselwhite said the city will now be able to take that $2.1 million and add it back into the budget next year to be used on other priorities.
“That’s great news and will help us tremendously as we get near budget talks for next year,” Musselwhite said.
