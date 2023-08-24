Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite is calling for a clampdown on crime to keep it from spilling over from Memphis into Southaven.
Musselwhite said in his ‘Mayor’s Report’ blog on Facebook this week that while Southaven has seen a lot of positive growth with new residents, new businesses, and new amenities, that growth has also brought with it an increase in crime, mostly originating from Memphis.
“When you create a city where people want to be, it creates a great tourism draw,” Musselwhite wrote. “This is good for our city financially and we welcome our visitors from wherever they may come. With this being said, whenever you become a large attraction, statistics prove that you naturally will attract some who bring criminal intentions.”
Musselwhite said Southaven is at a pivotal time in its history and must take proactive measures to protect itself because of a failure of leadership in Memphis to tackle the crime problem.
“I mean no disrespect to Memphis, but cannot ignore the impact that their weak prosecutorial and judicial decisions as well as law enforcement restrictions will have on the suburban cities,” Musselwhite wrote. “I will not remain quiet and allow these outside factors to hurt Soutrhaven.”
Musselwhite announced that the city will be implementing a new policing initiative called “Operation: Close the Door” which includes increased funding for public safety overall and more police officers on the streets, which he called “critical” for the future of the city.
“We will make data-driven decisions and allocate new resources to our Stateline Enforcement Team to secure the north-south arterial entrances to our city,” Musselwhite wrote.
The city has increased police funding by nearly 70 percent from $11.4 million in 2014 to a projected $19.4 million in 2024, while boosting the number of police officers by 36 percent in just the last four years.
Police Chief Macon Moore said Southaven Police Department has added 46 new police officers since he took over as chief in 2019 and that the added officers has helped keep crime low in the city.
"There is no doubt that more officers patrolling our streets are a deterrent and can be attributed to a flat crime rate over the last several years," Moore said in an email.
Musselwhite said the message is crystal clear. The door to Southaven is always open, but those who choose to commit crimes and then try to run, will find the door closed behind them and police waiting there to apprehend them.
“As your mayor you have my promise that I will stand with everything I’ve got with our police, and together, we will protect the future of Southaven,” he wrote.
Alderman Joel Gallagher commended Musselwhite for sending out a tough on crime message and budgeting more money for police.
“I really want Memphis to do well,” Gallagher said. “I just think it has gone too far for too long. This is going to be a place that we want people to come and visit. But if you have come down here to commit a crime, we are going to make it really hard on you. So hopefully with the mayor’s ideas we are going to institute we can put a stop to all that and make criminals think again.”
Alderman Charlie Hoots said he believes adding more police officers and beefing up patrol near the entranceways into the city will make a difference.
“Unfortunately, it has been a revolving door,” Hoots said. “They run down here and commit a crime and then head right back on up to Memphis to get away. We have to protect the citizens, whether they live here or are coming here to shop and dine here. And that’s why we are adding more police in our budget.”
Alderman William Jerome said the new initiative is something the city has been needing to do for a long time.
“When he (Musselwhite) first mentioned ‘Close the Door,’ I said maybe it ought to be ‘Slam the Door,’” Jerome said. “It’s not that we are closing the city off. You’re welcome to come here. What you do and what causes you to leave here, that’s a different story. If you come and do something bad, we’re going to close the door behind you and you will be caught.”
