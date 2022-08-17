Before there was an M.R. Davis Library, readers in Southaven had to visit the fire station on Hwy. 51 to see what was on the shelves.
Next month, the Southaven branch will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a week long celebration from Sept. 12-17.
“We predate the city’s incorporation by almost 20 years,” said Caroline Barnett, branch manager at the M.R. Davis Library. “We have a lot to celebrate.”
Barnett told the Southaven Board of Aldermen that the library had a very busy summer. They held 57 different programs in six weeks and had about 2,900 people participate.
“We had a terrific summer,” Barnett said. “We’re a little tired, but it was great.”
Barnett said the Southaven branch also installed a poetry walk at Saucier Park and will be putting in a new story walk this week in the park, which was funded by the Mississippi Library Commission.
MLC also funded some inflatable costumes.
“We had an inflatable dinosaur this summer, and we had an inflatable Christmas tree, which I wore at Christmas,” Barnett said.
First Regional Library Director Lori Barnes said the library had a very good year post-COVID. Patrons checked out 54,913 items and had over 7,000 people attend their programs.
Barnes said there are no more virtual programs and that thousands of children visited the library over the summer.
“It is business as usual at the library,” Barnes said. “Our children and adults are back and we are thrilled to see them using the library, checking out books, and having fun.”
Barnes asked Southaven for $330,000 in funding for FY 2023, which is an increase of $30,000 from last year.
She said like everything else, the cost to operate the library has risen dramatically.
“The cost of our materials is up,” Barnes said. “Everything is going up as you all know.”
She said the library also faces a number of other challenges including hiring workers. The library only pays its staff $10 an hour, which makes it difficult to attract workers.
“We know that is not very competitive,” Barnes said. “So it has made for a challenging year for us.”
Barnes said one of the goals for 2023 is to begin offering free computer classes to residents.
“We all use computers day in and day out,” Barnes said. “We take that for granted, but believe me, there are a lot of people that are residents here who do not have good computer skills. We feel that this will help them improve their own lives, and it will help them with job readiness. So we are looking very forward to these classes.”
Another goal is to open the Southaven library on Sunday afternoons.
“We get that request all the time and we would really like to be able to do that,” Barnes said.
Barnes thanked Mayor Darren Musselwhite and the board of aldermen for their continued support of the Southaven library.
“We could not do what we do without you,” Barnes said.
