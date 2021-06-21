Southaven and Horn Lake both reported record sales tax collections for the month of May and are on pace to shatter records by the end of this year.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite reported that sales tax collections in May were over $325,000 more than budgeted, and that tourism revenue came in approximately $75,000 more than budgeted.
According to the Mississippi Department Revenue, Southaven collected $1,602,898.65 in sales tax compared to $1,005,300.22 in May 2020. Year to date, the city has collected $15,216,165.18 compared to $13,300,854.92 in 2020.
The city’s one percent tourism tax generated $240,426 in May compared to $115,710 in 2020. Year to date, the city’s tourism tax has generated $2,193,963 compared to $1,934,918 a year ago.
“Our economy is great in this city,” Musselwhite told the Board of Aldermen at its June 15 meeting. “The City of Southaven still continues to enjoy extremely high sales tax revenue.”
Musselwhite said the city is on a pace to break its own record sales tax collections set in 2019 when the city collected $15.1 million.
“We have had a positive trend,” Musselwhite said. “We will break that record again this year. It is projected just on our current pace to be well over $16 million. That’s good news.”
Horn Lake also saw record sales tax collections in May.
City Administrator Jim Robinson said Horn Lake collected $658,799.65 in May, which broke last month’s record total of $632,904. To date, Horn Lake has collected $6,077,242 compared to $5,231,987 last year.
“I lied last time I gave a report,” Robinson joked. “I said last time that was the highest we’ve ever had. Well, this last sales tax that came in … is the highest that Horn Lake has ever had. I hope that continues.”
Robinson said the city’s finances are in excellent shape compared to 2005 when the city only had $12.87 in the bank and had to meet payroll that Friday.
“I think our first loan we got $7.5 million,” Robinson said. “It took us almost three months to pay it back too.”
Robinson said the city now has $15,738,375 in the bank.
“Those are in 21 different accounts,” Robinson said. “So those are not all spendable funds. I don’t want everyone to think, well, why aren’t we doing stuff? Horn Lake is in a lot different position than it was.”
Mayor Allen Latimer thanked the board members and city staff for their hard work to get the city on better financial footing, and said he hopes the trend continues.
“And to the citizens for being patient with us as we plodded along at times,” Latimer said. “Hopefully that pace is picking up.”
Latimer also thanked the citizens for shopping in Horn Lake and keeping the money in the city.
“We certainly appreciate that,” Latimer said.
