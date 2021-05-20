Southaven is exploring options to help a business owner on Main Street add rear parking spaces that will be lost when the state begins building sidewalks along the roadway.
Ben Taylor, who owns the building at 961 Main Street, told the Board of Alderman at its May 18 meeting that he stands to lose six to seven parking spaces at the front of the building when the sidewalks are installed.
The building was built in 1961 and currently has parking and stairs leading to the building in front of the property.
“It’s going to significantly change the landscape there in front of our office,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he is hoping the city can reach a compromise that will retain some parallel parking spaces or some type of access to the street.
“I’m not opposed to the sidewalks,” Taylor said. “We want to work with the city just as much as we would think the city would want to work with us.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said he was unaware of the problem. The sidewalk project has been on the drawing board for seven years and is about to get underway this week.
“I’ve spent hours and hours on this project,” Musselwhite said. “I’ve never heard anything about there being a disagreement with the parking spaces. Surely there must be some prior discussion about this because what you are telling me tonight is the first I’ve heard of this.”
The issue was not on the agenda, but Musselwhite and the board agreed to let Taylor air his concerns in the hopes of reaching a solution.
“We want to put smiles on faces if we can,” Musselwhite said. “We certainly don’t want to hamper any property owner. We don’t want to hurt anyone.”
Planning and Development Director Whitney Choat said she and City Attorney Nick Manley have met with Taylor to discuss options.
Choat said the engineering survey showed that the parking spaces are actually on the city’s right of way where the sidewalk is set to be built and not on private property.
“So, seeing that, we didn’t want to just come in there and take his parking spots,” Choat said.
Choat added she asked engineers with Civil-Link to draw up a plan that would allow the city to re-stripe for some diagonal parking in the front to gain some parking spots back and add parking to the back of the building.
She said they also went up the chain of command at the Mississippi Department of Transportation to see if there was any way to alter the design plans to re-route the sidewalks around the parking spaces in order to allow them to remain, but were told they could not change the plans.
“MDOT told us emphatically no,” Choat said. “We have to move forward with the exact design or we are going to hold the whole project. There is nothing we can do or else it halts the project.”
Choat said Manley then proposed paying Taylor $5,000 for a construction easement to help compensate him for the loss of parking, but were rebuffed.
“At that point they came back in and said ‘no, I can’t lose our parking in front. I need you to move the sidewalk,’” Choat continued.
Choat said the city can’t move the sidewalk and has gone as far as they can.
“We just wanted to see if there was an agreement we could come to for a monetary amount to appease the parking loss,” Choat said. “I put out everything we could offer to make this move forward. And what Ben is saying now is that that is not acceptable to the family and they want to discuss it. But essentially they are in our right of way.”
Musselwhite asked how many parking sports could be added in the back.
“So if you did that, it wouldn’t be taking any parking spaces?” Musselwhite said.
Choat said it will cost $10,000 to $12,000 to add additional parking spaces in the back and the re-striping would add two more spaces.
“So we were basically cutting it (estimate) in half is what we were offering,” Choat said. “So it may give him six in the back depending on how they lay it out.”
Taylor admitted that the parking spaces are used, but not all at one time.
He said he is proposing that the city have the sidewalk at ground level so the remaining space can still be used as parallel parking, and then add the necessary parking spaces to the back.
“I think the problem is with the original plans,” Taylor said. “The original plans … would leave us with a big lawn, but no access to the street from our building. So we are losing two avenues of ingress and egress.”
Musselwhite said MDOT is not easy to work with and doesn’t like to change plans.
“I can tell you from experience, when you change their design it sets you back,” Musselwhite said. “We’ve experienced that in other projects.The multi-use trail that is going down Tchulahoma Road is an 11-year-old project. And the reason that it was delayed about two years is because we had to change the route and MDOT made us start over. What we are saying Ben, is we can’t do that. MDOT won’t allow us.”
Musselwhite told Taylor the city is willing to talk some more about a solution, but added that the sidewalk project is going ahead.
“You understand we are in the 11th hour,” Musselwhite said. “We wouldn’t have applied for this project seven years ago if we didn’t think it would help the original business district in our city. It will be a positive thing, which a lot of people are excited about.”
Musselwhite said the city’s offer seems like a fair way to resolve the problem.
“That being said, if we can put a smile on your face and still have a sidewalk project, we will do whatever we can,” Musselwhite said. “If we can do that to accommodate you, the answer is yes. If we can’t do that, we are not going to forego the sidewalk project. Plan B is, we have offered compensation to put exactly the same or more parking spots in the back so you would not be losing any parking spots. To me, that is a fair compromise.”
