Former Southaven High School grad Taze (Tah-zhay) Moore and the Houston Cougars are playing like a team that has nothing to lose.
Many in the world of college basketball counted them out this season when they lost star players Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark to injuries.
Houston not only went on to win the American Athletic Conference and the tournament posting a 29-5 record, but knocked off No. 4 ranked Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year.
Moore, who led Southaven to the 2015-16 District Championship, scored a team-high 21 points and pulled down seven rebounds against Illinois and is playing some of the best basketball of his career. He has scored at least nine points in 17 of the last 18 games. And in the AAC Tournament, Moore averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.67 steals per game.
“It felt good,” Moore said. “That’s a team I always looked up to as a kid. That’s a big-time school. A lot of great players have come from there. They always have good coaches. So it’s just a privilege to play against a school like that.”
The team is on their way to San Antonio where they will play top ranked Arizona on Thursday.
Moore said he’s glad to be in the Sweet 16, but feels like Houston has been under-rated all season and that the team has a real shot at a national title.
“Most definitely,” Moore said. “Just to be in the position we are in and to see ourselves in the Sweet 16 competing, feels really good. We’re a tough team. We have nothing to lose. I feel like the media nowadays, they just care about national rankings and who somebody has on the team. For the whole year we got counted out. They didn’t think we would make it this far without our top two guards. It’s usually not good to count a person out who has nothing to lose. I learned that from a young age.”
There was a time when Moore honestly thought he would never be back on the basketball court, much less playing in the Sweet 16. He spent five seasons at Cal State Bakersfield but shattered two bones in his leg which required five surgeries and robbed him of almost two years of playing time.
It would be 634 days before he played another basketball game. Moore averaged 6.4 points per game his sophomore season and upped his performance in each of the next two seasons averaging 11.5 points in 2019-20 and 12.2 points in 2020-21 per game and made the All-Big West First Team.
Moore came to Houston after the 2020-21 season as one of three transfer portal additions. After starting the first four games, Moore found himself in a bench role and didn’t rejoin the starting lineup until the final game of the season against Louisiana.
“I felt like I knew I belonged here,” Moore said. “I just didn’t know what program I would be in. I kept my head down and kept working on things during my struggles and ups and downs and told myself that it would be okay in the end because I’m not a quitter. I am a fighter. I feel like the people in Mississippi back home know that. I have always been that type of kid who has been rough and tough around the edges, but that’s what makes me who I am and gives me that drive to push forward.”
Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson called Moore one of the greatest athletes he has ever coached.
“Being in Houston has been really good for me,” Moore said. “You have people you can count on and depend on that have your back through the ups and the downs.”
Moore said while it is exciting to make the Sweet 16, he doesn’t put extra pressure on himself to up his game.
“Honestly, I just try and keep myself level because I know what I need to work on and I know what I need to do,” Moore said. “So that way I don’t get too high or too low. And that’s the perfect way for me because I don’t think about it as much. I just try and do what is needed of me and my high suit comes within the game giving me energy and defense.”
Moore said he does intend to enter the NBA draft and is hopeful a team will be able to use his talent.
“That’s definitely a dream of mine,” Moore said. “I feel right now I have made a name for myself and at least want to put myself out there and see what happens. A lot of people ask about my leg, but my leg is good. I’ve never had problems with it. It doesn’t hurt to this day. So I am going to try and figure some things out with that. I’m just going to go where life takes me.”
