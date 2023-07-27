Southaven gained some positive national exposure through a livestream of the Perfect Game baseball tournament held this past week at the Snowden Grove Athletic Complex and even a few likes from former Major League baseball players on social media.
Perfect Game hosted its 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, and 12U Invitational National Championship series July 11-17 in Southaven for the very first time. The tournament had previously been held in Sanford, Florida.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said while Southaven is not new to hosting tournaments, having Perfect Game in town was a step up.
“We have been very successful with tourism and youth sports here,” Musselwhite said. “This one was really big. There are 140 teams in it. We had teams from California to Texas who were here.”
The city signed a contract with Perfect Game in 2021 to take over youth baseball and softball tournaments from USSSA. Perfect Game hosts more than 8,600 events and 300,000 high-quality travel team games throughout the country up to age 18, and also provides meaningful statistics to players, families, Major League Baseball organizations, college coaches and fans.
More than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,324 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft.
“We did that because we felt like it was going to give us more options for age divisions for youth sports and to bring bigger and better tournaments to our city,” Musselwhite said. “This was the first year we brought the tournament here. Perfect Game has been a great decision for us.”
The city also recently hosted the Dizzy Dean World Series which has 86 teams who competed.
Baseball and softball tournaments are big business for the city. Snowden Grove Park has 17 artificial turf fields and eight softball fields at Greenbrook Park. More than 2,000 teams a year travel to Southaven to play in tournaments which pumps over $25 million in spending into the local economy.
“We don’t have a specific measure of the financial benefits of just this tournament, but our tournament impact is expected to have about a $30 million annual economic impact,” Musselwhite said. “86 Dizzy Dean teams and 140 Perfect Game teams that average 11 players per team and three additional family members average per player and average $1,200 expenditure for out- of- town travelers can give you a good idea of how significant the financial impact is. Businesses not only notice the impact, but plan on it.”
Musselwhite said IT Director Mike Norris worked with Perfect Game to live stream the games which gave the city worldwide exposure.
“You can watch the whole game from wherever you are in the country and the game is happening in Southaven, Mississippi,” Musselwhite said. “It’s a really cool thing. And Perfect Game has their own TV, so Southaven, Mississippi was all over the country and probably all over Latin America, Venezuela, and I would assume the Dominican Republic. So we were all over the place. Our park looked awesome on national television.”
A big walk off homerun even caught the attention of former Major Leaguers who were watching.
“We got a lot of social media thumbs up from Major League Hall of Famers. (Former MLB slugger, Mississippi State player, and National College Baseball and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame member) Will Clark and some of the others loved watching the games. This was all happening in Southaven, Mississippi.”
Musselwhite added that the tournaments were a great way to show people the tremendous youth sports opportunities and tourism aspects available in the city.
“I think it is important for our city to reach as many kids as we can,” Musselwhite said. “Dizzy Dean is what is termed “recreational” baseball. Perfect Game is what is termed “competitive” baseball. I like us having both of them because we are providing more opportunities for kids. It’s a big thing to have these (tournaments) on the heels of each other. I think it is really good for our city.”
Tournament Coordinator Scotty Baker said the response from the 140 teams and spectators was overwhelmingly positive, so much so that he has already booked the event again for next year.
“The teams loved it,” Baker said. “So it will be back at Snowden Grove for 2024 on July 5-11 and July 11-17.”
Baker said they had teams from Washington state, California, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, south Texas, all the way down to Miami and points in between.
“It was a great midway point rather than going all the way down to Florida,” Baker said. “They all commented on how they loved our hospitality. It was exciting for us to have the livestreaming too. It worked so well they are going to send us the equipment permanently so we can livestream every game from here on out. I had so many comments from our local people who thought it was great to see all of the attention our city received.”
