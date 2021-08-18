Southaven has agreed to fund a portion of much needed road repairs along the feeder roads leading to the Landers Center.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said Pepperchase, Turman, and Venture Drives are all in poor shape due to heavy truck traffic and are in desperate need of attention.
“Those roads were built when the Landers Center was built to serve a county facility,” Musselwhite said. “With all the industrial development that has happened on Highway 51, we have an enormous amount of trucks that are on roads that were not built for truck traffic. So the traffic situation has become a nightmare with trucks trying to fight their way back to Church Road to get to the interstate.”
Musselwhite said the roads continue to crumble and are an embarrassment to Southaven because of its high profile location next to the Landers Center and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We have a situation where we can’t wait any longer,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite brought up the idea last year of splitting the repair costs three ways between Southaven, DeSoto County, and DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau, but never got an answer from the county or the CVB.
He said the good news is that Desoto County agreed this week to pay for one third of the cost to resurface the roads.
“They recognize the situation like we do,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said he plans on attending the next CVB board meeting and will ask them to join in the effort.
“I believe they will comply too,” Musselwhite said.
The bad news, is that the cost to do the project has increased since their last discussion from $902,000 to $1.3 million.
The Board of Aldermen approved the city’s share of $433,333 which will come from the city’s surplus funds instead of street money.
Musselwhite said the resurfacing project will include all three roads except for a section of Pepperchase which runs from Venture Drive around to the Interstate side. That will be included in a separate project when Pepperchase Road is extended.
“It’s not going to be done all at the same time,” Musselwhite said. “But it does include everything coming off Church Road and Venture going out to Highway 51.”
Musselwhite said there is another issue involved as well. The ultimate goal is to adjust the truck traffic so that it is pushed onto Highway 51. That will require Mississippi Department of Transportation installing a traffic signal at Highway 51 and Turman Drive and widening the lanes, which will add another one million to the cost.
“Some people are not going to like that,” Musselwhite said. “But it has to be done. If you don’t do that, the money you spend on this you will be right back in the same situation again.”
The City will also need MDOT’s cooperation to widen the interstate and Church Road, rework the interchange, and build the Star Landing Road interchange.
“The issue is, we can’t wait,” Musselwhite said. “The roads are falling apart. We’ve got to go ahead and do something about the roads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.