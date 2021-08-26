Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite is finishing up his list of streets that will be included in the FY’22 budget and targeted for overlay or repair.
Musselwhite presented a preliminary list to the Board of Aldermen last week totaling about $4.5 million, but will be moving a few more critical ones up to be repaired this year that were set to be funded in FY’23 after the board agreed to consider a budget amendment to allow $400,000 in surplus funds to pay for repairs to three streets at the Landers Center.
The $4.5 million in street repairs had included Pepperchase, Venture, and Turman Drive. Those roads will now be funded through a proposed one-third split shared by Southaven, DeSoto County, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Southaven and the county have already agreed to fund their $433,333 share of the project.
“So I am subtracting that amount of money,” Musselwhite said. “I can take those out of my FY’22s and move some of these others that are in critical condition and move them up and go ahead and address them in FY’22. I will make some adjustments and have that ready to go by budget time.”
Musselwhite said the city works on a three year road paving plan. Southaven has over 1,100 streets and each are rated good, fair, critical, or lost.
The FY’22 street resurfacing schedule includes about 65 to 70 streets, plus 10 to 15 coves. Musselwhite said some of the biggest needs are Farmington Drive, Old Airways, and Greencliff. Others are in North Greenbrook, Flower Creek, Pinehurst, DeSoto Woods, and Colonial Hills, along with some arterial roads.
“Southaven Circle and Custer, I bet they haven’t been touched in at least 20 years, maybe 25 years,” Musselwhite said. “They are big collector streets. They are both bad.”
Davis Road, Tchulahoma between Goodman and Church Road, and Lester Road are also in dire need of repair and will be paved this year or next.
Musselwhite said the proposed budget amendment will allow him to move up some streets in North Greenbrook Parkway like Greenway Road, Cypress Drive and Cove, Driftwood Point, Hackberry Drive, Twinwood Cove, Old Forge, and a few others that are in critical condition.
“We already have some in North Greenbrook that are in our FY/22 year,” Musselwhite said. “But these are just as bad. It’s critical. They’re terrible.”
Ward 6 Alderman Raymond Flores said he would support the budget amendment to move some streets up the list.
“I don’t see a problem,” Flores said. “Those roads do need attention.”
Musselwhite said while there are still many more roads that need to be resurfaced, the city has made a lot of progress. The city has gone from spending $500,000 in 2013 to $4 million in 2022.
“It’s unbelievable the cost to resurface a street,” Musselwhite said. “But it is so important. It breaks my heart. I ride down some of these streets and it bothers me that some of our streets are in this condition. I would venture to say there is no other city in Mississippi that has analyzed their streets like we have. We have come a long way. Our streets are so much better.”
