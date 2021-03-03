The Southaven Police Department Explorers program has donated $16,000 to help the department purchase a new K9 unit.
The Exploring program helps youth ages 14 to 20 years old gain insight into the duties of law enforcement through fun-filled activities such as officer ride-alongs, protecting a crime scene, traffic control, operating a radio, assisting motorists, completing paperwork, and public relations.
Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said the Explorer program has experienced a major decline in participation and decided to put the post’s money toward purchasing a dual purpose canine.
“COVID pretty much shut the Explorer program down for us temporarily,” Moore said. “So we will use this money at some point to purchase a new canine.”
Moore said the police department has an older canine unit who is about to retire from service. A new police dog costs about $8,000 to $14,000 depending on the breed.
Police dogs are trained to perform specific duties such as searching for drugs and explosives, finding crime scene evidence, tracking missing people, and to apprehend violent criminals. The most common police dog breeds are German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois.
Moore said they haven’t decided what breed they will pick.
“It depends on the breed and what the handlers think is the best one,” Moore said.
The department expects to purchase the canine some time in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.