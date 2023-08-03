Paving crews have begun resurfacing a number of roads in Southaven which the city was able to bump up on the list using funds freed up by federal ARPA money and expect to have them complete by the end of summer.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city was able to get contractors back to squeeze in the projects in-between their major paving jobs and that residents will notice a big difference, especially on Southcrest Parkway, which in the heart of the retail district, and on Swinnea Road, a major north-south arterial road.
“We’ve had challenges at times getting contractors back to do resurfacing of our streets,” Musselwhite said. “We are sandwich work for them. But I am very pleased that they came back to help us get these roads knocked out before summer is over.”
The city was able to reallocate about $1.3 million for additional street resurfacing projects after the state matched the city’s allotment of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA. The Board of Aldermen had previously agreed to use the city’s ARPA money fix major drainage issues in Autumn Woods Drive and Carriage Hills Estates neighborhoods. The 50 percent state match freed up money in the budget to direct towards fixing more city streets.
The list of streets that are being resurfaced include Southcrest Parkway; Swinnea Road between Rasco Road and Worthington Estates; Old Airways south of Star Landing Road; Bonner Drive, Cherry Place Drive off Getwell Road south of College Road; and Sleepy Hollow Drive and Market Plaza off Southcrest Parkway.
“It had some real high profile streets on there,” Musselwhite said. “Two of the biggest ones are Southcrest Parkway, which affects the hospital on the north side, and it carries south and goes down and gets into the real dense retail area going to the Towne Center Mall and Office Depot and Walmart. So having that resurfaced was a very expensive fix for us, but one that has really deteriorated fast. It is going to be very impactful for us to have that done.”
Musselwhite added that Swinnea Road has grown to become a major north-south arterial road as well and will see even more traffic in the near future once DeSoto County finished extending McIngvale which will take that roadway all the way to I-269.
“That makes it all the more critical for Swinnea to be in good condition,” Musselwhite said. “This stretch is one of the northern stretches that starts at Rasco and goes down to about Worthington Estates subdivision, which is north of Church road. It’s in really horrific condition and is heavily traveled. It goes by churches and then by Greenbrook Park. It is in dire need of repair. So that one will be done as well.”
Musselwhite said the contractors have made good progress on the work.
“They have done really well.,” Musselwhite said. “They hit the ground running. They are almost done and by the end of next week they should be done with all those streets. That will be really good. That was a positive thing for us.”
